Raiders place Richie Incognito on IR, sign Trey Ragas

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent RB Trey Ragas to the active roster, the club announced Saturday.
Ragas, a 5-foot-10, 214-pound running back, originally signed with the Silver and Black as an undrafted free agent in May 2021 before joining the club's practice squad.
A native of Marrero, La., Ragas played four years at Louisiana, appearing in 49 games and rushing for 3,572 yards on 596 carries. As a senior in 2020, he earned second-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors.
In a corresponding move, the Raiders have placed G Richie Incognito the Reserve/Injured list.