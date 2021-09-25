Raiders place Richie Incognito on IR, sign Trey Ragas

Sep 25, 2021 at 01:42 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
incognito-generic-thumb-92521

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent RB Trey Ragas to the active roster, the club announced Saturday.

Ragas, a 5-foot-10, 214-pound running back, originally signed with the Silver and Black as an undrafted free agent in May 2021 before joining the club's practice squad.

A native of Marrero, La., Ragas played four years at Louisiana, appearing in 49 games and rushing for 3,572 yards on 596 carries. As a senior in 2020, he earned second-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have placed G Richie Incognito the Reserve/Injured list.

