Raiders re-sign RB Ameer Abdullah

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed RB Ameer Abdullah, the club announced Friday.

Abdullah has spent the last two seasons with the Silver and Black after joining the Raiders as an unrestricted free agent in 2022. Over his two seasons in Las Vegas, he has appeared in all 34 games, one of only 10 Raiders to appear in every game since 2022. Since joining the Raiders, he has recorded 994 all-purpose yards, including 342 receiving yards and one touchdown on 44 receptions, 109 rushing yards on 19 carries (5.7 avg.) and 543 return yards on 26 kickoff returns (20.9 avg.).

Prior to joining the Raiders, Abdullah spent time with the Carolina Panthers (2021), Minnesota Vikings (2018-21) and Detroit Lions (2015-18) over his nine seasons in the NFL after entering the league as the Detroit Lions' second-round pick (54th overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft. The 5-foot-9, 203-pound running back has appeared in 125 career games with 23 starts, totaling 428 carries for 1,683 yards (3.9 avg.) with six touchdowns, along with 163 receptions for 1,207 yards and eight touchdowns. He has also returned 142 kickoffs for 3,487 yards (24.6 avg.).