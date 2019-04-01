Raiders re-sign cornerback Daryl Worley

Apr 01, 2019 at 03:39 PM
Worley-snapcounts-main-102918

ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders have re-signed restricted free agent CB Daryl Worley, the club announced Monday.

Worley originally joined the Silver and Black as a free agent during the 2018 offseason after spending two years with the Carolina Panthers. In his first season in Oakland, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound cornerback appeared in 10 games with nine starts, totaling 33 stops (30 solo), one interception and seven passes defensed.

Originally a third-round selection (77th overall) by the Panthers in the 2016 NFL Draft, Worley has played in 41 career games with 34 starts, recording 186 tackles (161), two sacks, four interceptions and 24 passes defensed.

A native of Philadelphia, Pa., Worley attended West Virginia for three years (2013-15) before entering the NFL draft following his junior season. Worley appeared in 34 games with 27 starts for the Mountaineers, recording 146 tackles, 10 interceptions, 21 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery while earning All-Big 12 Conference honors twice.

