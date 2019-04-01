Raiders re-sign cornerback Daryl Worley

ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders have re-signed restricted free agent CB Daryl Worley, the club announced Monday.

Worley originally joined the Silver and Black as a free agent during the 2018 offseason after spending two years with the Carolina Panthers. In his first season in Oakland, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound cornerback appeared in 10 games with nine starts, totaling 33 stops (30 solo), one interception and seven passes defensed.

Originally a third-round selection (77th overall) by the Panthers in the 2016 NFL Draft, Worley has played in 41 career games with 34 starts, recording 186 tackles (161), two sacks, four interceptions and 24 passes defensed.