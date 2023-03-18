Raiders re-sign C Hroniss Grasu  

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed C Hroniss Grasu, the club announced Saturday.
Grasu, a 6-foot-3, 300-pound center rejoins the Raiders and enters his eighth season in the NFL. Originally a third-round selection (71st overall) by the Chicago Bears in the 2015 NFL Draft, Grasu has also played for the Baltimore Ravens (2018-19) and San Francisco 49ers (2020). His career totals include 31 games played with 17 starts.
A native of Los Angeles, Calif., Grasu started 52 games at center at Oregon from 2011-14 and was named a three-time Pac-12 first-team all-conference honoree after helping lead the Ducks lead the Pac-12 in rushing all four seasons.