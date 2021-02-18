Raiders re-sign free agent DL David Irving

Feb 18, 2021 at 01:22 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
MGC10505

The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed free agent DL David Irving, the club announced Thursday.

Irving, a 6-foot-7, 290-pound defensive lineman, was originally signed by the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent following the 2015 NFL Draft. Irving signed to the team's practice squad following preseason and was later signed by the Dallas Cowboys to the club's active roster, where he spent four seasons from 2015-18. Over his five-year career, Irving has appeared in 39 contests with 10 starts, compiling 48 tackles (29 solo), 12.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 14 passes defensed.

Last season with the Raiders, Irving was added to the team's practice squad on Oct. 20. He made two appearances throughout the season, tallying four stops (two) as a rotational player on the defensive line.

A native of San Jacinto, Calif., Irving played in 32 contests with eight starts from 2011-13 at Iowa State, totaling 44 tackles including 7.5 for loss, three sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, eight passes defensed and three blocked kicks.

Related Content

news

Raiders sign guard Lester Cotton Sr.

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent G Lester Cotton Sr., the club announced Tuesday.
news

Raiders sign Asmar Bilal to Reserve/Future contract

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed LB Asmar Bilal to a Reserve/Future contract, the club announced Wednesday.
news

Clelin Ferrell ruled out for season finale vs. Broncos

On Wednesday, the team also designated safety Jeff Heath for return from the Reserve/Injured List, providing a boost to a depleted secondary.
news

Raiders sign Vic Beasley to 53-man roster, designate Takk McKinley for return from IR

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed DE Vic Beasley to the active roster from the practice squad, the club announced Tuesday.
news

Raiders place S Jeff Heath on the Reserve/Injured List, activate DE Vic Beasley

The Las Vegas Raiders have placed S Jeff Heath on the Reserve/Injured List and signed DE Chris Smith to the active roster from the practice squad, the club announced Saturday.
news

Raiders sign CB Daryl Worley

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent CB Daryl Worley, the club announced Wednesday.
news

Raiders claim DE Takkarist McKinley, add Vic Beasley to practice squad

McKinley, a 6-foot-2, 265-pound defensive end, was originally drafted in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons.
news

Raiders activate Daniel Ross; waive Rico Gafford

The Las Vegas Raiders have activated DT Daniel Ross from the Reserve/Injured – Designated For Return List, the club announced Saturday.
news

Raiders sign DE David Irving to practice squad, activate Marcus Mariota from IR

Irving, who last played for the Dallas Cowboys in 2018, is reunited with Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rod Marinelli.
news

Raiders place CB Damon Arnette and DT Daniel Ross on IR

The Raiders have placed CB Damon Arnette and DT Daniel Ross on IR, signed S Dallin Leavitt to the active roster from the practice squad, the club announced Friday.
news

Raiders elevate Omameh; place Incognito on IR

The Las Vegas Raiders have elevated G Patrick Omameh to the active roster from the practice squad, the club announced Wednesday.  
Advertising