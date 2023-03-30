Raiders re-sign G Alex Bars

Mar 30, 2023 at 01:26 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
AlexBars_033023

HENDERSON, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed unrestricted free agent G Alex Bars, the club announced Thursday.

Bars rejoins the Silver and Black after starting a career-high 14 games at guard last season. He originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Chicago Bears in 2019 and has appeared in 53 games with 25 starts over his four-year career.

A native of Nashville, Tenn., Bars played three seasons (2016-18) at Notre Dame, appearing in 36 games with 32 starts at right tackle, right guard and left guard over his collegiate career. As a junior in 2018, Bars earned Sporting News All-American First Team honors.

