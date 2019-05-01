Raiders reveal rookie jersey numbers

May 01, 2019 at 12:05 PM
Raiders.com Staff

The Oakland Raiders rookie class reports to the team's Alameda, Calif., facility Thursday, before eventually hitting the field Friday morning for the start of Rookie Minicamp.

And while the numbers they wear over the weekend are certainly subject to change – let's not forget that Gareon Conley wore the No. 2 for his first few months as a Raider – here are what the newest Raiders will wear once they take the field later this week.

Safety Johnathan Abram – 24

Defensive end Quinton Bell – 95

Defensive end Maxx Crosby – 98

Defensive end Clelin Ferrell – 96

Running back Josh Jacobs – 28

Cornerback Isaiah Johnson – 31

Tight end Foster Moreau – 87

Cornerback Trayvon Mullen – 27

Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow – 13

