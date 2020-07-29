Wednesday, Jul 29, 2020 03:26 PM

Raiders' rookie class prepares for first NFL training camp

Kyle Martin

Lead Digital Content Producer

Adjusting to the terminology and speed of the NFL level requires time, but time isn't a luxury the Las Vegas Raiders' rookie class has.

Under normal circumstances, the 2020 Draft Class would've been immersed in the playbook and built some form of chemistry with their new teammates by now, considering they would've participated in Rookie Minicamp, OTAs (Organized Team Activities), and Mandatory Minicamp; however, COVID-19 prevented that from happening.

With training camp about to begin, the rookies face an uphill battle before the start of the regular season, but they're excited to join their teammates for the first time in person.

"It's going to be a great feeling because the defense, man — I haven't really been with the offense — we've been having a lot of Zoom meetings bonding, getting to know people from a distance," rookie cornerback Amik Robertson said when asked about meeting his teammates for the first time. "As of us coming into the facility as one, I know it's going to be a great feeling because in order to build great teams you need to build that chemistry with your teammates."

The best way to build chemistry and communication is to get to work on the field, but right now no one knows what that will look like. With the limitations of social distancing, it'll be interesting to see how practices unfold, but don't expect first-round pick, Damon Arnette, to approach the game any differently.

"I expect it to be hard, I expect it to be dirty," Arnette said. "That's camp and that's football. I wouldn't necessarily say because of this pandemic I'm going to come out harder, I plan on bringing the same level of intensity as if we started on time, or if we had OTAs or Minicamp."

"I have no idea [what to expect]," linebacker Tanner Muse added. "I'm excited just to get started, I've tried to use my background of what I've been through at Clemson and just training camp. Coach Swinney always tried to make it as hard as possible and grind guys to really get the diamond out of the rough. I'm sure it's going to be very similar and giving guys all the knowledge they can because we missed so much in OTAs and Rookie Minicamp. So, just try to soak up as much knowledge as you can."

Fortunately, the majority of the Raiders' rookie class come from Division-I collegiate programs and have exposure to facing top-flight talent, but fully understanding an NFL playbook is another beast. 

As they prepare to embark on their first NFL training camp, Robertson, Arnette, Muse, and their fellow rookies will have to act fast as they try to get up to speed with limited reps.

Raiders rookies report for 2020 Training Camp

View exclusive photos of the Raiders rookies and select veteran players as they arrive at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center for 2020 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (41) arrives for 2020 Training Camp.
1 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (41) arrives for 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Anthony Ratliff-Williams (19) arrives for 2020 Training Camp.
2 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Anthony Ratliff-Williams (19) arrives for 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kamaal Seymour (63) arrives for 2020 Training Camp.
3 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kamaal Seymour (63) arrives for 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) arrives for 2020 Training Camp.
4 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) arrives for 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
"The Autumn Wind" is seen written on the walls behind Las Vegas Raiders running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (33) as he arrives for 2020 Training Camp.
5 / 64

"The Autumn Wind" is seen written on the walls behind Las Vegas Raiders running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (33) as he arrives for 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) arrives for 2020 Training Camp.
6 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) arrives for 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (49) arrives for 2020 Training Camp.
7 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (49) arrives for 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) walks down the halls after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.
8 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) walks down the halls after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Jersey and pads for Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) sits in the equipment room before his arrival for 2020 Training Camp.
9 / 64

Jersey and pads for Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) sits in the equipment room before his arrival for 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) waits to be fitted for his uniform after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.
10 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) waits to be fitted for his uniform after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) tries on a headband after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.
11 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) tries on a headband after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) takes a selfie with his helmet on after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.
12 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) takes a selfie with his helmet on after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) tries on his helmet after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.
13 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) tries on his helmet after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) tries on his helmet and jersey after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.
14 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) tries on his helmet and jersey after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) tries on his helmet, jersey and pads after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.
15 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) tries on his helmet, jersey and pads after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Jordan Brown (39) browses cleats after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.
16 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Jordan Brown (39) browses cleats after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Jordan Brown (39) explores the equipment room after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.
17 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Jordan Brown (39) explores the equipment room after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Dominik Eberle (5) waits to be fitted for his uniform after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.
18 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Dominik Eberle (5) waits to be fitted for his uniform after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse tries on pads after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.
19 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse tries on pads after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse tries on his jersey and pads after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.
20 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse tries on his jersey and pads after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse browses cleat choices after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.
21 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse browses cleat choices after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Usher (59) walks down the halls after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.
22 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Usher (59) walks down the halls after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (78) arrives for 2020 Training Camp.
23 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (78) arrives for 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Dylan Mabin (37) tries on his jersey and pads after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.
24 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Dylan Mabin (37) tries on his jersey and pads after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) waits to be fitted for his uniform after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.
25 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) waits to be fitted for his uniform after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.
26 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) is fitted for his jersey and pads after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.
27 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) is fitted for his jersey and pads after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) sits down for an interview with Silver and Black Productions after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.
28 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) sits down for an interview with Silver and Black Productions after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A closeup of gloves as they are tried on by a Las Vegas Raiders rookie.
29 / 64

A closeup of gloves as they are tried on by a Las Vegas Raiders rookie.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (41) checks out his locker after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.
30 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (41) checks out his locker after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (41) sits down for an interview with Silver and Black Productions after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.
31 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (41) sits down for an interview with Silver and Black Productions after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) sits down for an interview with Silver and Black Productions after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.
32 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) sits down for an interview with Silver and Black Productions after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse sits down for an interview with Silver and Black Productions after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.
33 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse sits down for an interview with Silver and Black Productions after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.

James Plain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Liam McCullough (48) gets fitted for his jersey after arriving for for 2020 Training Camp.
34 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Liam McCullough (48) gets fitted for his jersey after arriving for for 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) browses cleat choices after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.
35 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) browses cleat choices after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) tries on cleats after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.
36 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) tries on cleats after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) is fitted for his helmet after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.
37 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) is fitted for his helmet after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) tries on his jersey after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.
38 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) tries on his jersey after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) sits down for an interview with Silver and Black Productions after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.
39 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) sits down for an interview with Silver and Black Productions after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.

James Plain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (33) sits down for an interview with Silver and Black Productions after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.
40 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (33) sits down for an interview with Silver and Black Productions after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) tries on cleats after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.
41 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) tries on cleats after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) tries on his helmet after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.
42 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) tries on his helmet after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) tries on his jersey after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.
43 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) tries on his jersey after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Siaosi Mariner (9) is fitted for his helmet after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.
44 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Siaosi Mariner (9) is fitted for his helmet after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) walks down the halls after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.
45 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) walks down the halls after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) takes a tour of the locker room after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.
46 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) takes a tour of the locker room after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (33) take a tour of the locker room after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.
47 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (33) take a tour of the locker room after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) takes a tour of the locker room after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.
48 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) takes a tour of the locker room after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A jersey and pads for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) sits in the equipment room before his arrival for 2020 Training Camp.
49 / 64

A jersey and pads for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) sits in the equipment room before his arrival for 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) selects a facemask after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.
50 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) selects a facemask after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) tries on his helmet after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.
51 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) tries on his helmet after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) tries on his helmet after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.
52 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) tries on his helmet after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) tries on pads after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.
53 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) tries on pads after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) tries on his jersey after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.
54 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) tries on his jersey after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) tries on his jersey after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.
55 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) tries on his jersey after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) tries on his helmet after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.
56 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) tries on his helmet after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) tries on his helmet, jersey and pads after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.
57 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) tries on his helmet, jersey and pads after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) tries on his helmet, jersey and pads after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.
58 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) tries on his helmet, jersey and pads after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (33) is fitted for a helmet after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.
59 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (33) is fitted for a helmet after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (33) tries on his helmet, jersey and pads after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.
60 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (33) tries on his helmet, jersey and pads after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (33) tries on his helmet, jersey and pads after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.
61 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (33) tries on his helmet, jersey and pads after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (33) pose for a photo after trying on their helmets, jersey and pads after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.
62 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (33) pose for a photo after trying on their helmets, jersey and pads after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) takes a photo of his helmet after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.
63 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) takes a photo of his helmet after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) sits down for an interview with Silver and Black Productions after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.
64 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) sits down for an interview with Silver and Black Productions after arriving for 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Advertising