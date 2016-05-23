Raiders Rookie Club Hosts Junior Training Camp

The Oakland Raiders Rookie Club hosted a Junior Training Camp for Fairview Elementary School students this past weekend at the team's Alameda, Calif., facility.
In its second year, the Raiders Rookie Club is an opportunity for the 2016 Rookie Class to participate in events that support Raiders Community Partners.
Part of the now-defunct Rookie Symposium was to participate in an NFL Play 60 event. The Oakland Raiders Player Engagement and Community Relations departments teamed up for this event at the team facility as part of the new expanded Rookie Transition Program which is now operated by the individual teams.
The Oakland Raiders 2016 Rookie Class hosted a Junior Training Camp at the team's Alameda, Calif., facility.
A Junior Training Camp features the educational and recreational benefits of football presented in a safe and fun environment. The camp's curriculum was developed so that any student can participate regardless of age, gender, ability, or experience.
Members of the 2016 Raiders Rookie Club led students from Fairview Elementary School in Hayward, Calif., through a youth football camp at the Raiders Facility. Players also led chalk talks covering the topics of eating healthy, being respectful, the importance of education and staying active.