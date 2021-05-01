Raiders select DB Divine Deablo with the No. 80 overall pick

Immediately following the Las Vegas Raiders' selection of defensive end Malcolm Koonce with the No. 79 pick, the team was back on the clock with the No. 80 overall pick and selected defensive back Divine Deablo out of Virginia Tech.

Coming out of high school, Deablo was a four-star prospect from Mount Tabor and was touted as one of the best defensive backs in his class. As a Hokie, the North Carolina native earned All-ACC honors, totaled 206 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions, 11 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

NFL analyst Chad Reuter considers his route recognition as one of his biggest strengths, especially from the post. He has a knack for identifying downfield throws and peeling off from his coverage to pursue the receiver. He can contribute from the start as a special teamer while he learns the ropes of defensive coordinator Gus Bradley's defense.