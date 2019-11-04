Raiders set to welcome division-rival Chargers to the Coliseum for primetime

The Raiders defeated the Lions by a score of 31-24 this past Sunday behind the 18th career game-winning drive of QB Derek Carr, who also threw two touchdown passes in the contest and earned a passer rating of 116.2, his third consecutive game with at least two touchdowns and a passer rating over 115.0. Fresh off of becoming the first player in franchise history to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month, RB Josh Jacobs tallied 120 rushing yards and added another two scores to his already impressive rookie campaign. In the contest, Jacobs surpassed Marcus Allen for most rushing yards in a single season by a rookie in club history, topping Allen's mark of 697 set back in 1982. TE Foster Moreau added the third receiving score of his career, while WR Hunter Renfrow caught a touchdown pass for the second consecutive game, only this time for his first career game-winning score. CB Daryl Worley logged a crucial interception in the second quarter that led to a touchdown before the half, while DT P.J. Hall recorded his first career full sack on the Lions' final drive of the contest. Two plays after Hall's sack, S Karl Joseph made a game-clinching pass defensed in the end zone on fourth down to seal a Raiders victory.