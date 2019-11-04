Raiders set to welcome division-rival Chargers to the Coliseum for primetime

In their first action at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum since Week 2, the Oakland Raiders defeated the Detroit Lions to move to 4-4 on the season. The club will make the quick turnaround in Week 10 with a home matchup on Thursday Night Football against the AFC West's Los Angeles Chargers. This will mark the first of two matchups against the division rival this season and stands as the 119th matchup between the two clubs in the all-time regular season series. The Raiders will look to claim their second consecutive victory over the Chargers on Thursday Night Football after most recently beating the club, 23-20, in overtime in 2015. The Raiders have played no other team more on Thursday than the Chargers and currently hold a 5-1 record over Los Angeles. Kickoff is set for 5:20 p.m. PT this Thursday and will be broadcast on FOX.
|The Setting
|Date:
|Thursday, November 7, 2019
|Kickoff:
|5:20 p.m. PST
|Site:
|Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
|Capacity/Surface:
|56,057/Overseeded Bermuda
|Regular Season:
|Raiders lead, 62-54-2
|Postseason:
|Raiders lead, 1-0
The Raiders defeated the Lions by a score of 31-24 this past Sunday behind the 18th career game-winning drive of QB Derek Carr, who also threw two touchdown passes in the contest and earned a passer rating of 116.2, his third consecutive game with at least two touchdowns and a passer rating over 115.0. Fresh off of becoming the first player in franchise history to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month, RB Josh Jacobs tallied 120 rushing yards and added another two scores to his already impressive rookie campaign. In the contest, Jacobs surpassed Marcus Allen for most rushing yards in a single season by a rookie in club history, topping Allen's mark of 697 set back in 1982. TE Foster Moreau added the third receiving score of his career, while WR Hunter Renfrow caught a touchdown pass for the second consecutive game, only this time for his first career game-winning score. CB Daryl Worley logged a crucial interception in the second quarter that led to a touchdown before the half, while DT P.J. Hall recorded his first career full sack on the Lions' final drive of the contest. Two plays after Hall's sack, S Karl Joseph made a game-clinching pass defensed in the end zone on fourth down to seal a Raiders victory.
In Week 9, the rookie class of 2019 accounted for all four touch- downs on offense - two from RB Josh Jacobs and one apiece from TE Foster Moreau and WR Hunter Renfrow - the first such occurrence in franchise history dating back to the 1970 AFL-NFL Merger. Additionally, the Raiders as a rookie unit have combined for more scores than any other rookie class this season.
|Broadcast Information (Television)
|Network Provider:
|FOX
|Play-by-play:
|Joe Buck
|Color Analyst:
|Troy Aikman
|Sideline:
|Erin Andrews and Kristina Pink
|Producer:
|Richie Zyontz
|Director:
|Rich Russo
Here are some notable connections between the two teams:
• Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley spent time on the same coaching staff in Tampa Bay from 2006-08, serving as head coach and linebackers coach, respectively.
• Raiders assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia spent two seasons in San Diego with the Chargers as special teams coordinator in 2011 before adding assistant head coaching duties in 2012.
• Raiders senior defensive assistant Jim O'Neil and Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn spent time on the same coaching staff for the New York Jets from 2009-12, serving as defensive quality control/defensive backs coach and running backs coach, respectively.
• Raiders special teams assistant Byron Storer spent two years with the Chargers, coaching as a special teams assistant in 2012 before serving as an assistant linebackers coach in 2013.
• Raiders assistant defensive line coach Travis Smith is the son of Chargers linebackers coach Richard Smith.
• Raiders WR Tyrell Williams spent the first four years of his career with the Chargers, where he totaled 155 receptions for 2,530 yards and 17 TDs.
• Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable were on the same staff in Seattle from 2011-12. Cable was the position coach for Chargers T Russell Okung from 2011-15 in Seattle.
• Chargers running backs coach Alfredo Roberts spent time on the same staff as Raiders assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia and assistant special teams coach Byron Storer in Tampa Bay from 2009-11. Roberts also coached with Raiders quality control-offense coach Tim Berbenich in Indianapolis from 2012-15.
• Chargers assistant defensive line coach La'roi Glovber played one season for the Oakland Raiders (1996).
• Chargers S Shalom Luani was originally selected by the Raiders in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL draft and played one season with the club.
|Broadcast Information (Radio)
|Raiders Radio Network
|Flagship:
|740 KCBS
|Play-by-play:
|Brent Musburger
|Color Analyst:
|Lincoln Kennedy
|Sideline:
|Chris Townsend
The Chargers come to town with a record of 4-5 following a 26- 11 victory over the Green Bay Packers. The Raiders will return to action in Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals to finish up their three-game stretch at home, while the Chargers return to Los Angeles to face the Kansas City Chiefs before their Bye Week.
After playing five games on the road, take a look at the gameday entertainment from the Silver and Black's Week 9 matchup against the Detroit Lions.