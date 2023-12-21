Raiders sign C Hroniss Grasu to the active roster

Grasu is in his seventh NFL season and third with the Raiders. He was recently elevated from the practice squad for the Week 15 game against the Chargers where he played 15 offensive snaps. In 2022, he appeared in four games with one start after signing to the Raiders' practice squad during the 2021 season. Originally a third-round pick (71st overall) by the Chicago Bears in the 2015 NFL Draft, Grasu has appeared in 32 career games with 17 starts.