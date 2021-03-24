Raiders sign C Nick Martin

Mar 24, 2021 at 11:26 AM
HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent C Nick Martin, the club announced Wednesday.

Martin joins the Silver and Black after spending five seasons (2016-20) with the Houston Texans, starting all 62 games he appeared in with the club. Martin originally entered the league with the Texans as a second-round selection (50th overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Last season, the 6-foot-4, 295-pounder started all 16 games for the third consecutive season, helping the offense finish fourth in the league with 283.6 passing yards per game.

In 2019, Martin started all 16 games and blocked for a rushing attack that averaged 4.63 yards per carry, marking the second-most in franchise history.

A native of Indianapolis, Ind., Martin played four years at Notre Dame from 2012-15, appearing in 50 games with 37 starts. He was named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List (2014-15) and the Lombardi Award Watch List (2014), while serving as a team captain over his final two seasons.

Photos: New Raiders C Nick Martin

Take a look at action photos of new Raiders center Nick Martin. Martin joins the Silver and Black after spending five seasons (2016-20) with the Houston Texans, starting all 62 games he appeared in with the club.

Advertising