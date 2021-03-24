Raiders sign C Nick Martin

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent C Nick Martin, the club announced Wednesday.

Martin joins the Silver and Black after spending five seasons (2016-20) with the Houston Texans, starting all 62 games he appeared in with the club. Martin originally entered the league with the Texans as a second-round selection (50th overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Last season, the 6-foot-4, 295-pounder started all 16 games for the third consecutive season, helping the offense finish fourth in the league with 283.6 passing yards per game.

In 2019, Martin started all 16 games and blocked for a rushing attack that averaged 4.63 yards per carry, marking the second-most in franchise history.