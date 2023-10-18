Raiders sign CB Tyler Hall to the active roster, place S Roderic Teamer on injured reserve

The Las Vegas Raiders signed CB Tyler Hall to the active roster from the practice squad, the team announced Wednesday.
Hall had been elevated from the practice squad three times this season, making two starts and totaling 10 tackles (eight solo). The cornerback first joined the Raiders in 2022, when he was signed to the practice squad in October and later, the active roster in November. In that season, he appeared in seven games with three starts and recorded 20 tackles, one sack and four passes defensed
A native of Hawthorne, California, Hall played four years at Wyoming from 2016-19, appearing in 43 games and compiling 107 tackles, 26 passes defensed, four interceptions, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
Additionally, the Raiders placed S Roderic Teamer on the Reserve/Injured list and signed TE John Samuel Shenker to the practice squad.