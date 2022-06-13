Raiders sign CB Chris Jones

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent CB Chris Jones, the club announced Monday.
Jones, a 6-foot, 200-pound cornerback, enters his fourth NFL season and has spent time with the Detroit Lions (2018 and 2020), Arizona Cardinals (2018-2020), Minnesota Vikings (2020) and Tennessee Titans (2021).
In 2021, Jones played in seven games for the Titans and totaled five tackles and one pass defensed. He appeared in nine total games in 2020, including eight games with three starts for the Vikings and recorded 19 tackles. In 2019, Jones played in a career-high 11 games with three starts for the Cardinals, compiling 18 tackles and six passes defensed.
A native of Jacksonville, Fla., Jones spent four years (2014-17) at Nebraska, playing in 45 games and totaling 76 tackles, five interceptions and 16 passes defensed. As a junior in 2016, he earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors after recording 37 tackles, three interceptions and 10 passes defensed.