Raiders sign cornerback D.J. Killings

May 30, 2019 at 01:49 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
DJ_Killings_053019

ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent CB D.J. Killings, the club announced Thursday.

Killings joins the Raiders having most recently spent the beginning portion of the offseason with the Indianapolis Colts. In addition to spending a portion of 2018 on the Colts' practice squad, the 6-foot, 185-pound cornerback also made stops with the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles during last year's campaign.

Killings was signed to the Eagles' practice squad in 2017 after spending training camp with the New England Patriots, where he originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of UCF. He has not appeared in game action since entering the NFL.

While with the Knights, the native of Jacksonville, Fla., played in 34 games over four seasons (2013-16) with the program, compiling 99 tackles, one sack, five interceptions including one returned for a touchdown, 17 passes defensed and one forced fumble.

