Raiders sign CB Isiah Brown

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent CB Isiah "Ike" Brown, the club announced Wednesday.
Brown joins the Raiders after playing for the New Orleans Breakers of the USFL in 2022, where he totaled 16 tackles (eight solo) and two INTs for 98 yards, including one returned for a TD. He originally signed with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2020 before being placed on the Reserve/Retired List during training camp.
A native of Tampa, Fla., Brown played four seasons (2016-19) at Florida International University, where he appeared in 41 games with 23 starts and totaled 102 tackles (85), 29 passes defensed, one fumble recovery and five INTs.
Additionally, the Raiders have released S Dallin Leavitt and waived G Jordan Meredith.