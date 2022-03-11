Raiders sign DE Maxx Crosby to multi-year extension

Mar 11, 2022 at 01:28 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
Crosby Extension_1920x1080 (1)

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed DE ﻿Maxx Crosby﻿ to a multi-year contract extension, the club announced Friday.

Crosby, 24, was selected by the Raiders in the fourth round (106th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Eastern Michigan and has totaled 141 tackles (91 solo), 25 sacks, 12 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery over his first three NFL seasons.

"Maxx Crosby exemplifies the characteristics of a Raider," said Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels. "His work ethic and leadership are unmatched and we're thrilled that he will continue to be an important part of this organization for years to come. It's an exciting day for Maxx and for the Raider Nation."

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound defensive end was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2021 after starting all 17 games, recording 56 tackles (36), eight sacks and seven passes defensed. He was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week twice (Weeks 1 and 18), becoming the first Raider to earn the honor multiple times in a season since 2016.

Crosby is tied for fourth in franchise history for most sacks (25) by a player through his first three years and is among a group of just 11 NFL players to register at least seven sacks in each of the last three seasons (2019-21). Crosby is tied for second in club history with four sacks in a single game and his five multi-sack games are tied for ninth-most since entering the league in 2019.

In 2020, Crosby started all 16 games and totaled 39 tackles (20), a team-high seven sacks, one fumble recovery and one pass defensed in addition to two blocked kicks on special teams. He was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 17 of 2020 after becoming just the second Raider since at least 2000 to record two blocked FG attempts in a single game.

As a rookie in 2019, he finished second in the Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year voting after posting 46 tackles (35), a career-high 10 sacks, four forced fumbles and four passes defensed. He became just the second rookie in franchise history to record 10 sacks in a season, while becoming just the fourth rookie defender in the NFL since 2000 to log double-digit sacks and at least four forced fumbles.

Top Shots: The best photos of DE Maxx Crosby's 2021 season

View the best photos of defensive end Maxx Crosby's 2021 season in the Silver and Black.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
1 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
2 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
3 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
4 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
5 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
6 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
7 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
8 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
9 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
10 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
13 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
14 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
17 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
18 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) flips the ball during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
19 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) flips the ball during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
20 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
21 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
24 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
25 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
26 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
27 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
28 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) sack the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) sack the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
32 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
33 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pumps the crowd up during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pumps the crowd up during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
36 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
37 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
38 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
39 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
41 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) fires the team up in a huddle during warm ups before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
42 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) fires the team up in a huddle during warm ups before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
43 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium,
44 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium,

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
45 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the national anthem before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.
46 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the national anthem before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.
47 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.
48 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during a practice for the 2022 Pro Bowl at Las Vegas Ballpark.
49 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during a practice for the 2022 Pro Bowl at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during a practice for the 2022 Pro Bowl at Las Vegas Ballpark.
50 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during a practice for the 2022 Pro Bowl at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the the locker room before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
51 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the the locker room before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
52 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) is awarded the Defensive Pro Bowl MVP trophy after the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
53 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) is awarded the Defensive Pro Bowl MVP trophy after the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Related Content

news

Raiders announce 2022 coaching additions

The Las Vegas Raiders have announced the following additions to Head Coach Josh McDaniels' coaching staff for the 2022 season.
news

Raiders participate in Nevada Reading Week

AJ Cole and Kenyan Drake visited classrooms at John C. Bass Elementary School, where they read books to over 300 students and encouraged them to continue reading outside the classroom.
news

Raiders commemorate Black History Month through virtual panel discussion

The panel included Raiders Senior Advisor Marcel Reece, tackle Brandon Parker, linebacker K.J. Wright and 25 middle school scholars from Democracy Prep at the Agassi Campus.
news

Raiders support The Trevor Project with $100,000 donation

The team is matching the pledge made by defensive end Carl Nassib last summer after he became the first active NFL player to come out as gay.
news

America First Credit Union, Las Vegas Raiders and Raiders Foundation present SafeNest with $18,900 donation

SafeNest, a Nevada nonprofit, will use the funds to provide critical crisis services and shelter to persons experiencing abuse.
news

Madden family announces list of speakers for John Madden Public Memorial

In addition, there will be video tributes as well as musical performances at RingCentral Coliseum on February 14th in honor of the late NFL legend.
news

Celebration of the life of John Madden set for February 14

The Madden Family has announced that there will be a public memorial in celebration of John Madden's life on Monday, February 14 at 5:30 pm PST at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California.
news

Raiders name Champ Kelly as Assistant General Manager 

Kelly joins General Manager Dave Ziegler's staff for his first season with the Silver and Black after seven seasons with the Chicago Bears.
news

Raiders surprise Las Vegas principal with Super Bowl tickets

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue astounded Gwendolyn Woolley Elementary School Principal Joseph Uy during a virtual meet-and-greet with news that he would be receiving tickets to Super Bowl LVI.
news

Raiders sign William Sweet, Javon Wims to Reserve/Future contracts

Sweet was originally signed by the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2019, while Wims spent part of the 2021 season on the Raiders practice squad.
news

Raiders sign Natrell Jamerson to Reserve/Future contract

Jamerson was originally signed by the New Orleans Saints as a fifth-round selection (164th overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft.
