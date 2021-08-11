Raiders sign DT Ethan Westbrooks

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent DT Ethan Westbrooks, the club announced Wednesday.

Westbrooks, a 6-foot-4, 287-pound defensive tackle, spent the 2020 offseason with the San Francisco 49ers and the 2019 offseason with the Raiders after spending the first five years of his career with the Rams. In 67 appearances with 11 starts, Westbrooks has compiled 79 tackles (53 solo), nine sacks, three passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He has also started in one postseason contest in which he recorded three stops (two).

In his last season with the Rams in 2018, Westbrooks appeared in all 16 contests for the third consecutive campaign. He totaled eight tackles (five), registered one sack and added one pass defensed on the year. In 2017, he set career highs in both starts (nine) and sacks (four).

A native of Oakland, Calif., Westbrooks attended West Texas A&M during his collegiate career, where he earned first-team all-conference honors in 2012 and was named the Ron Lenz Division II National Defensive Player of the Year after tallying 19.5 sacks for the Buffaloes.