Raiders sign FB Jakob Johnson to the active roster

Johnson, a 6-foot-3, 255-pound fullback, is in his fifth NFL season and second with the Raiders. This season, he has spent time on both the active roster and practice squad and has appeared in 11 games with five starts. Johnson first entered the league in 2019 with the New England Patriots as part of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program, having spent time with the Stuttgart Scorpions of the German Football League in 2018.