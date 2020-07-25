Raiders sign fourth-round pick CB Amik Robertson

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed fourth-round draft pick CB Amik Robertson, the club announced Saturday.

Robertson, a 5-foot-9, 183-pound versatile defensive back, was selected 139th overall in the fourth round by the Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Over three seasons with Louisiana Tech from 2017-19, Robertson started all 38 games for the program, compiling 184 tackles, (138 solo), including 23 for loss, four sacks, 14 interceptions, including three returned for scores, 48 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumbles recoveries. Robertson's 48 passes defensed over his career ranked second among all active career leaders in the NCAA.

In his final season in 2019, Robertson was recognized as an All-American, first-team Conference-USA and the Louisiana Sports Writers Association's Defensive Player of the Year after starting in all 12 games for the Bulldogs, compiling 60 tackles (44), including a career-high eight for loss, one sack, five interceptions with a career-high two returned for touchdowns, while adding an incredible 21 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

In his first two seasons with the program, he was named All-Conference USA two times, while also earning FWAA Freshman All-American honors in 2017 in addition to being named second-team All-Louisiana.