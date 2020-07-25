Saturday, Jul 25, 2020 11:20 AM

Raiders sign fourth-round pick CB Amik Robertson

raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
AmikRobertson_Signed_1920x1080

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed fourth-round draft pick CB Amik Robertson, the club announced Saturday.

Robertson, a 5-foot-9, 183-pound versatile defensive back, was selected 139th overall in the fourth round by the Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Over three seasons with Louisiana Tech from 2017-19, Robertson started all 38 games for the program, compiling 184 tackles, (138 solo), including 23 for loss, four sacks, 14 interceptions, including three returned for scores, 48 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumbles recoveries. Robertson's 48 passes defensed over his career ranked second among all active career leaders in the NCAA.

In his final season in 2019, Robertson was recognized as an All-American, first-team Conference-USA and the Louisiana Sports Writers Association's Defensive Player of the Year after starting in all 12 games for the Bulldogs, compiling 60 tackles (44), including a career-high eight for loss, one sack, five interceptions with a career-high two returned for touchdowns, while adding an incredible 21 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

In his first two seasons with the program, he was named All-Conference USA two times, while also earning FWAA Freshman All-American honors in 2017 in addition to being named second-team All-Louisiana.

A native of Thibodaux, La., Robertson earned all-state honors, while also being named to the All-District team and being recognized as the All-Region MVP as a senior in 2016.

Related Content

Raiders sign third-round pick RB Lynn Bowden Jr.
news

Raiders sign third-round pick RB Lynn Bowden Jr.

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed third-round draft pick RB Lynn Bowden Jr., the club announced Saturday.
Raiders sign first-round pick WR Henry Ruggs III
news

Raiders sign first-round pick WR Henry Ruggs III

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed first-round draft pick WR Henry Ruggs III, the club announced Saturday.
Raiders sign third-round pick WR Bryan Edwards
news

Raiders sign third-round pick WR Bryan Edwards

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed third-round draft pick WR Bryan Edwards, the club announced Saturday.
Raiders sign third-round pick LB Tanner Muse
news

Raiders sign third-round pick LB Tanner Muse

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed third-round draft pick LB Tanner Muse, the club announced Saturday.
Raiders sign first-round pick CB Damon Arnette
news

Raiders sign first-round pick CB Damon Arnette

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed first-round draft pick CB Damon Arnette, the club announced Saturday.
Statement by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell
news

Statement by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell

The NFL clubs and the NFL Players Association approved an agreement that broadly resolves all outstanding issues relating to the opening of training camps and start of the 2020 season.
Shift4 Payments named the Official Credit Card Processing Company of the Las Vegas Raiders
news

Shift4 Payments named the Official Credit Card Processing Company of the Las Vegas Raiders

Shift4 Payments, a leading provider of integrated payment processing solutions, is proud to announce today its designation as the Official Credit Card Processing Company of the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium and a sponsor of the stadium.
Fullback Alec Ingold talks personal finance with Las Vegas students
news

Fullback Alec Ingold talks personal finance with Las Vegas students

As he prepares for the 2020 NFL season, Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold took time today to discuss personal finances with a group of Las Vegas high school students who are part of the UNLV Young Executive Scholars (YES) Hospitality & Tourism Program.
Molson Coors named an Official Beer Partner of the Las Vegas Raiders and Founding Partner of Allegiant Stadium
news

Molson Coors named an Official Beer Partner of the Las Vegas Raiders and Founding Partner of Allegiant Stadium

Molson Coors today was announced as a Founding Partner of Allegiant Stadium and an Official Partner of the Las Vegas Raiders. Molson Coors becomes the Official Domestic Beer as well as the Official Craft and Hard Seltzer of the Raiders and Allegiant Stadium. 
KSNV-TV News 3 teams up with the Las Vegas Raiders for training camp and regular season programming
news

KSNV-TV News 3 teams up with the Las Vegas Raiders for training camp and regular season programming

KSNV-TV (News 3) is proud to partner with the Las Vegas Raiders on an exclusive series of programming and content that will feature the Raiders and their inaugural season.
Raiders, USA Football & Intermountain Healthcare keep Nevada youth coaches ahead of the game
news

Raiders, USA Football & Intermountain Healthcare keep Nevada youth coaches ahead of the game

The Raiders' ground-breaking work in Nevada goes beyond the brick and steel of Allegiant Stadium and Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. It extends to youth football families statewide.

Advertising