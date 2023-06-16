Raiders sign fourth-round pick CB Jakorian Bennett

Jun 16, 2023 at 10:34 AM
HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed fourth-round draft pick CB Jakorian Bennett, the club announced Friday.

Bennett, a 5-foot-11, 195-pound cornerback out of Maryland, was selected with the 104th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He played in 28 games with 24 starts over three seasons at Maryland after beginning his collegiate career at Hutchinson Community College.

At Maryland, Bennett was a two-time honorable mention All-Big Ten Conference (2021-22) and finished with 69 tackles (55 solo), 4.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions and 26 passes defensed. In 2022, he led Maryland and ranked tied for third in the Big Ten in passes defensed (11) after ranking first among all Power-5 defensive backs in 2021 with 16 passes defensed.

A native of Mobile, Ala., Bennett attended McGill-Toblen Catholic High School where he earned first-team All-7A Area and Region.

