Raiders sign free agent DE Tashawn Bower

Apr 11, 2022 at 02:19 PM
HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent DE Tashawn Bower, the club announced Monday.

Bower, a 6-5, 250-pound defensive end, joins the Raiders after spending time with the Minnesota Vikings (2017-18; 2021) and New England Patriots (2020-21). Originally an undrafted free agent with the Vikings following the 2017 draft, Bower has appeared in 20 games with three starts over his career, recording 22 tackles (16 solo), four tackles for loss, two sacks and one pass defensed.

Last season, appeared in four games with the Vikings and two with the Patriots, totaling four tackles (two), one tackle for loss and one sack. In 2020, posted career highs in games played (seven), games started (three), tackles (11) and passes defensed (one).

A native of Somerville, N.J., Bower played in 40 games with seven starts at LSU from 2013-16, finishing his collegiate career with 60 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Additionally, the Raiders have signed exclusive rights free agents TE Nick Bowersand S Roderic Teamer, and waived/non-football injury OL Kamaal Seymour.

Raiders bring back DT Johnathan Hankins

Last season, Hankins started 14 games and recorded 38 tackles for the Silver and Black.

Raiders add QB Nick Mullens

Mullens joins the Silver and Black after stops with the Browns, Eagles and 49ers.

Raiders sign OL Jermaine Eluemunor

In 2021, the 6-foot-4, 345-pound offensive lineman played in 14 games with three starts for the Silver and Black.

Raiders sign LB Jayon Brown

Brown joins the Silver and Black after spending the past five seasons with the Tennessee Titans (2017-21), who originally selected him in the fifth round (155th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Raiders sign S Duron Harmon

The 6-foot, 205-pound safety has appeared in 144 games with 62 starts in his career, totaling 305 tackles (228 solo), 21 interceptions, 38 passes defensed, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.

Raiders sign DT Vernon Butler

The Panthers' 2016 first-round draft pick (30th overall) has appeared in 76 games over his career, recording 106 tackles, eight sacks, three passes defensed, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Raiders sign DT Kyle Peko

In 2021, Peko played in eight games with three starts for Tennessee, setting career highs with 10 tackles (seven), two sacks and one forced fumble.

Raiders sign WR Demarcus Robinson

Robinson joins the Raiders after spending his first six seasons with the Kansas City, helping the Chiefs to six postseason appearances.

Raiders sign TE Jacob Hollister

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound tight end, joins the Silver and Black after stops with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Seattle Seahawks (2019-20) and New England Patriots (2017-18).

Raiders sign LB Kyler Fackrell

The linebacker has appeared in 86 games with 19 starts over his career, totaling 143 tackles, 23.5 sacks, one interception, four passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Raiders sign T Brandon Parker

Parker rejoins the Silver and Black after originally being selected by the club in the third round (65th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.

