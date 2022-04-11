Raiders sign free agent DE Tashawn Bower

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent DE Tashawn Bower, the club announced Monday.

Bower, a 6-5, 250-pound defensive end, joins the Raiders after spending time with the Minnesota Vikings (2017-18; 2021) and New England Patriots (2020-21). Originally an undrafted free agent with the Vikings following the 2017 draft, Bower has appeared in 20 games with three starts over his career, recording 22 tackles (16 solo), four tackles for loss, two sacks and one pass defensed.

Last season, appeared in four games with the Vikings and two with the Patriots, totaling four tackles (two), one tackle for loss and one sack. In 2020, posted career highs in games played (seven), games started (three), tackles (11) and passes defensed (one).

A native of Somerville, N.J., Bower played in 40 games with seven starts at LSU from 2013-16, finishing his collegiate career with 60 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.