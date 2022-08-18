Raiders sign DE Jordan Jenkins

Jenkins joins the Raiders after spending last season with the Houston Texans. He was originally selected by the New York Jets in the third round (83rd overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft and played five seasons (2016-20) with the club. During his six-year career, he has appeared in 83 career contests with 62 starts and totaled 204 tackles (121 solo), 25 sacks, eight passes defensed, seven forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.