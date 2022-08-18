Raiders sign DE Jordan Jenkins

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent DE Jordan Jenkins, the club announced Thursday.
Jenkins joins the Raiders after spending last season with the Houston Texans. He was originally selected by the New York Jets in the third round (83rd overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft and played five seasons (2016-20) with the club. During his six-year career, he has appeared in 83 career contests with 62 starts and totaled 204 tackles (121 solo), 25 sacks, eight passes defensed, seven forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.
In 2021, he played in 11 games with the Texans and recorded 20 tackles and 2.5 sacks. He led the Jets in 2019 with a career-high eight sacks and tied for the team lead in 2018 with seven sacks.
A native of Hamilton, Ga., Jenkins played four seasons (2012-15) at Georgia, compiling 204 tackles (107), 39 tackles for loss, 19 sacks, five passes defensed, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
Additionally, the Raiders have released LB Kenny Young.