Raiders sign DE Jordan Jenkins

Aug 18, 2022 at 01:36 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
Jenkins_thumb_081822

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent DE Jordan Jenkins, the club announced Thursday.

Jenkins joins the Raiders after spending last season with the Houston Texans. He was originally selected by the New York Jets in the third round (83rd overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft and played five seasons (2016-20) with the club. During his six-year career, he has appeared in 83 career contests with 62 starts and totaled 204 tackles (121 solo), 25 sacks, eight passes defensed, seven forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.

In 2021, he played in 11 games with the Texans and recorded 20 tackles and 2.5 sacks. He led the Jets in 2019 with a career-high eight sacks and tied for the team lead in 2018 with seven sacks.

A native of Hamilton, Ga., Jenkins played four seasons (2012-15) at Georgia, compiling 204 tackles (107), 39 tackles for loss, 19 sacks, five passes defensed, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Additionally, the Raiders have released LB Kenny Young.

Related Content

news

Raiders make moves to bring roster to 85-player limit

The team released/waived five players on Tuesday.

news

Mr. Las Vegas Wayne Newton, Las Vegas Academy Singers to perform National Anthem on Sunday

No other name or person is so defining, representative or synonymous with the city of Las Vegas and the Entertainment Capital of the World than Mr. Las Vegas himself.

news

Raiders sign CB Nate Brooks

Additionally, the Raiders have placed CB Cre'Von LeBlanc on the Reserve/Injured list.

news

Raiders sign WR Chris Lacy

Additionally, the team has released WR Jordan Veasy.

news

Raiders assist Las Vegas students with back-to-school haircuts, beautician services

Complimentary haircuts and hairstyling of the student's choice as well as manicure, pedicure and salon services were part of the five-day event, the charges of which were covered by the Raiders.

news

Viva Aerobús se convierte en la aerolínea oficial de Los Raiders de Las Vegas en México

Como resultado de esta alianza, Viva Aerobús vestirá uno de sus aviones Airbus con la icónica imagen de Los Raiders, el cual realizará más de 2,000 vuelos al año.

news

Viva Aerobus becomes the official Mexican airline partner of the Las Vegas Raiders

As a result of this alliance, Viva Aerobus will decorate one of its Airbus aircrafts with iconic Raiders imagery in the more than 2,000 flights a year that this aircraft will carry out.

news

Raiders host local community organizations at Training Camp

For the second straight year, the Raiders invited more than 1,300 guests from select Las Vegas community organizations to watch practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

news

Raiders sign LB Curtis Bolton; Place LB Micah Kiser on Reserve/Injured list

Bolton joins the Raiders after spending time on the practice squads for the Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions in 2021.

news

Raiders sign RB Austin Walter

Additionally, the Raiders have placed LB Kyler Fackrell on the Reserve/Injured list.

news

Jason Horowitz named Raiders radio play-by-play voice

Horowitz will be joined on the call for all Raiders games this season by former All-Pro tackle Lincoln Kennedy, who moved to the booth to handle color analyst duties in 2018.

Advertising