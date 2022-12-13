Raiders place LB Jayon Brown on injured reserve, sign G Netane Muti

Dec 13, 2022 at 01:51 PM
Raiders Public Relations
HENDERSON, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent G Netane Muti, the club announced Tuesday. He most recently was on the Denver Broncos' practice squad.

Muti, a 6-foot-3, 315-pound offensive lineman is in his third season in the NFL after originally being selected by the Broncos in the sixth round (181st overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 19 career games with four starts.

A native of Tonga, Muti played four seasons at Fresno State (2016-19), where he started 17-of-19 games played.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have placed LB Jayon Brown on the Reserve/Injured List.

Additionally, the Raiders have signed free agents LB Kana'i Mauga and OL Willie Wright to the practice squad.

Mauga, a 6-foot-2, 245-pound linebacker originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Broncos in 2022 and has spent time on the club's practice squad. He played collegiately at USC where he appeared in 43 career games with 24 starts from 2018-21 and totaled 116 tackles (51 solo), four sacks, two interceptions, four passes defensed and one forced fumble.

Wright, a 6-foot-3, 300-pound offensive lineman has spent time on the practice squads for the Cleveland Browns (2019) and Atlanta Falcons (2020) during his career. He played collegiately at Tulsa (2015-17), where he started 35-of-36 games played.

