Raiders sign G Alex Bars to active roster, Robey-Coleman and Guidry activated for Broncos matchup

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed G Alex Bars to the active roster from the practice squad, the club announced Saturday.

Bars signed with the Raiders as an unrestricted free agent in March 2022 before joining the team's practice squad. He originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Chicago Bears in 2019 and has appeared in 40 career games with 12 starts during his four-year career.

In 2021, Bars played in all 17 games with five starts after making a career-high eight starts in 2020. A native of Nashville, Tenn., Bars played in 36 games with 26 starts in five seasons at Notre Dame.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have waived T Jackson Barton.