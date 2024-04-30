Raiders sign WR Michael Gallup

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent WR Michael Gallup, the club announced Tuesday.

Gallup joins the Silver and Black after spending the last six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys (2018-23). Last season, Gallup played in 17 games with 13 starts and posted 34 receptions for 418 yards and two touchdowns. He set career highs in receptions (66), receiving yards (1,107) and receiving touchdowns (six) in 2019.

The 6-foot-1, 198-pound wide receiver was originally drafted by the Cowboys in the third round (81st overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft and has played in 86 games with 67 starts since entering the league. During his career, he has recorded 266 receptions for 3,744 yards (14.1 avg.) and 21 touchdowns.