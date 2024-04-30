 Skip to main content
Raiders.com Website Header
Advertising

Raiders sign WR Michael Gallup

Apr 30, 2024 at 08:30 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
Gallup_thumb_043024

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent WR Michael Gallup, the club announced Tuesday.

Gallup joins the Silver and Black after spending the last six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys (2018-23). Last season, Gallup played in 17 games with 13 starts and posted 34 receptions for 418 yards and two touchdowns. He set career highs in receptions (66), receiving yards (1,107) and receiving touchdowns (six) in 2019.

The 6-foot-1, 198-pound wide receiver was originally drafted by the Cowboys in the third round (81st overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft and has played in 86 games with 67 starts since entering the league. During his career, he has recorded 266 receptions for 3,744 yards (14.1 avg.) and 21 touchdowns.

A native of Monroe, Ga., Gallup played two seasons (2016-17) at Colorado State after transferring from Butler County Community College (2015). As a senior, he was named an All-American after starting 13 games and recording a school-record 100 receptions for 1,413 yards and seven touchdowns.

Download App_ROS_2560x1440

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App

Download our official Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app for team & stadium modes, content, alerts and manage your tickets.

LEARN MORE

Photos: Raiders sign WR Michael Gallup

Take a look at photos of newly signed free agent, wide receiver Michael Gallup.

WR Michael Gallup Previous team: Dallas Cowboys (2018-2023)
1 / 12

WR Michael Gallup

Previous team: Dallas Cowboys (2018-2023)

Julio Cortez/Associated Press
WR Michael Gallup Previous team: Dallas Cowboys (2018-2023)
2 / 12

WR Michael Gallup

Previous team: Dallas Cowboys (2018-2023)

Seth Wenig/Associated Press
WR Michael Gallup Previous team: Dallas Cowboys (2018-2023)
3 / 12

WR Michael Gallup

Previous team: Dallas Cowboys (2018-2023)

Brandon Wade/Associated Press
WR Michael Gallup Previous team: Dallas Cowboys (2018-2023)
4 / 12

WR Michael Gallup

Previous team: Dallas Cowboys (2018-2023)

Brandon Wade/Associated Press
WR Michael Gallup Previous team: Dallas Cowboys (2018-2023)
5 / 12

WR Michael Gallup

Previous team: Dallas Cowboys (2018-2023)

Brandon Wade/Associated Press
WR Michael Gallup Previous team: Dallas Cowboys (2018-2023)
6 / 12

WR Michael Gallup

Previous team: Dallas Cowboys (2018-2023)

Gary McCullough/Associated Press
WR Michael Gallup Previous team: Dallas Cowboys (2018-2023)
7 / 12

WR Michael Gallup

Previous team: Dallas Cowboys (2018-2023)

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press
WR Michael Gallup Previous team: Dallas Cowboys (2018-2023)
8 / 12

WR Michael Gallup

Previous team: Dallas Cowboys (2018-2023)

Brandon Wade/Associated Press
WR Michael Gallup Previous team: Dallas Cowboys (2018-2023)
9 / 12

WR Michael Gallup

Previous team: Dallas Cowboys (2018-2023)

Brandon Wade/Associated Press
WR Michael Gallup Previous team: Dallas Cowboys (2018-2023)
10 / 12

WR Michael Gallup

Previous team: Dallas Cowboys (2018-2023)

Matt Slocum/Associated Press
WR Michael Gallup Previous team: Dallas Cowboys (2018-2023)
11 / 12

WR Michael Gallup

Previous team: Dallas Cowboys (2018-2023)

Julio Cortez/Associated Press
WR Michael Gallup Previous team: Dallas Cowboys (2018-2023)
12 / 12

WR Michael Gallup

Previous team: Dallas Cowboys (2018-2023)

Maria Lysaker/Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders announce undrafted free agents

The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders sign G Cody Whitehair

Whitehair, a 6-foot-3, 316-pound offensive lineman, joins the Raiders after spending the last eight seasons (2016-23) with the Bears.
news

Raiders Foundation inaugural Silver & Black Gala spotlights Nevada-based mental health initiatives

Held on March 30 at Wynn Las Vegas, the gala marked a significant milestone in the Raiders' ongoing commitment to making a positive impact beyond the football field.
news

Raiders sign RB Alexander Mattison

Mattison joins the Silver and Black after spending the last five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings (2019-23).
news

Raiders re-sign defensive tackles Adam Butler and John Jenkins

The defensive linemen both return for their second season with the Raiders.
news

Raiders sign TE Harrison Bryant

Bryant has played in 65 career games, totaling 89 receptions for 791 yards and 10 touchdowns after originally entering the league as a fourth-round pick by the Browns in the 2020 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders sign QB Gardner Minshew II

Minshew joins the Silver and Black after spending the 2023 season with the Colts, where he played in all 17 games (13 starts), completing 305-of-490 passes for 3,305 yards and 15 touchdowns.
news

Raiders sign DT Christian Wilkins 

Wilkins joins the Raiders after spending the last five seasons (2019-23) with the Dolphins, initially being drafted by Miami in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
news

The Raider Image Warehouse Sale set for March 22-23

For the third consecutive year, The Raider Image will conduct a two-day sale where the public can receive the best savings of the year on Raiders, Las Vegas Aces and UNLV merchandise.
news

Raiders re-sign C Andre James

James has spent the last five seasons with the Raiders after entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019. 
news

Raiders re-sign RB Ameer Abdullah

Over two seasons in Las Vegas, the running back has appeared in all 34 games, one of only 10 Raiders to appear in every game since 2022.

Latest Content

news

Raiders rookies get their jersey numbers

Apr 30, 2024

A look at the numbers the 25 Silver and Black rookies will be sporting.
audio

The Picks Are In! Reacting to the Raiders' 2024 NFL Draft Class

Apr 30, 2024

Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis recap the 2024 NFL Draft and break down the Raiders' draft class.
gallery

Photos: Raiders sign WR Michael Gallup

Apr 30, 2024

Take a look at photos of newly signed free agent, wide receiver Michael Gallup.
news

Raiders sign WR Michael Gallup

Apr 30, 2024

Gallup joins the Silver and Black after spending the last six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys (2018-23).
gallery

Photos: Raiderettes in-person callbacks

Apr 30, 2024

Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center to get an exclusive look at the Raiderettes in-person callbacks for the 2024 Auditions.
video

Brock Bowers is excited to join the Silver and Black | My Draft Story 

Apr 29, 2024

Watch as tight end Brock Bowers recaps what it was like being selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
gallery

Offseason Program: Monday 4.29.24

Apr 29, 2024

The Raiders hit the practice field and weight room for offseason workouts at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
news

An inside look at Brock Bowers' first day with the Las Vegas Raiders

Apr 29, 2024

It was a busy 24 hours for the No. 13 overall pick, going from a draft party at his home in California to touring Allegiant Stadium.
video

Highlights: Raiders select cornerback M.J. Devonshire | 2024 NFL Draft 

Apr 29, 2024

Watch highlights from new Raiders cornerback M.J. Devonshire.
news

What They're Saying: Media weighs in on Raiders draft

Apr 29, 2024

The draft grades are in. Check out what analysts had to say about the Raiders' draft class.
video

Highlights: Raiders select safety Trey Taylor | 2024 NFL Draft

Apr 29, 2024

Watch highlights from new Raiders safety Trey Taylor.
news

Rhett Lewis: Analyzing the Raiders' 2024 draft class 

Apr 29, 2024

NFL Network and Raiders.com contributor Rhett Lewis gives his analysis of each of the Silver and Black's draft selections.
View All
Advertising
Raider Image