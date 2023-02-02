Raiders sign OL Justin Murray to Reserve/Future contract

Feb 02, 2023 at 02:37 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
Murray_thumb_020223

HENDERSON, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders have signed OL Justin Murray to a Reserve/Future contract, the club announced Thursday.

Murray spent last season with the Buffalo Bills after playing three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals (2019-21). He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Broncos in 2016 and has also played for the Buccaneers, Saints, Bengals and Raiders during his five-year career.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound offensive lineman has appeared in 37 career games with 20 starts. In 2019, he started a career-high 12 games for the Cardinals.

A native of Cincinnati, Ohio, Murray played collegiately at the University of Cincinnati from 2012-15.

