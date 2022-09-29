Raiders sign S Matthias Farley to active roster

Sep 29, 2022 at 01:24 PM
Raiders Public Relations
Farley_thumb_092922

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed S Matthias Farley to the active roster from the practice squad, the club announced Thursday.

Farley has been elevated from the practice squad for the first three games of the season, seeing action at safety and recording one tackle on special teams.

Farley joined the Raiders after spending last season with the Tennessee Titans, where he appeared in 17 games and tied for the team lead with 11 special teams tackles. Defensively, he added five tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Prior to Tennessee, Farley spent his first five seasons in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts (2016-18) and New York Jets (2019-20). He has appeared in 86 career games with 18 starts and totaled 137 tackles (82 solo), three INTs, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 14 passes defensed, while adding 38 tackles on special teams.

A native of Charlotte, N.C., Farley played in 52 games with 26 starts in four seasons at Notre Dame and recorded 192 tackles, 3.5 sacks, eight INTs, 13 passes defensed and one forced fumble.

Additionally, the Raiders have waived S Isaiah Pola-Mao.

