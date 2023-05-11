Raiders sign seventh-round pick DT Nesta Jade Silvera 

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed seventh-round draft pick DT Nesta Jade Silvera, the club announced Thursday.

Silvera, a 6-foot-2, 315-pound defensive tackle out of Arizona State, was selected with the 231st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He began his collegiate career at Miami (2018-21) before transferring to Arizona State for his final year, playing in 59 career games and totaling 161 tackles (62 solo), 20.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, four passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

In 2022, Silvera was named honorable mention All-Pac-12 Conference after posting a career-high 56 tackles (20 solo), 1.5 sacks, three passes defensed and one forced fumble. As a junior at Miami in 2019, he earned All-ACC Honorable Mention recognition after leading all interior defensive linemen in total tackles (35) and tackles for loss (eight).