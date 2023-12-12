Raiders sign T Brandon Parker to the active roster

The Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday signed T Brandon Parker to the active roster.
Parker, the Raiders' third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, was elevated from the practice squad for the past two matchups. The tackle has appeared in 54 contests and made 32 starts over his first four years with the Silver and Black. He spent the 2022 season on the Reserve/Injured list after suffering a season-ending injury during training camp.
In a corresponding move, the team placed LB Kana'i Mauga on the Reserve/Injured list after sustaining a knee injury in the Week 14 game against the Vikings.
Additionally, the Raiders signed T D.J. Fluker to the practice squad.
Fluker joins the Raiders after spending one season (2020) with the Baltimore Ravens. He has also spent time with the Chargers, Giants and Seahawks. Originally the Chargers' first-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, the tackle has appeared in 108 career games with 96 starts.
Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App
Download our official Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app for team & stadium modes, content, alerts and manage your tickets.