Raiders sign T Brandon Parker to the active roster

The Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday signed T Brandon Parker to the active roster.

Parker, the Raiders' third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, was elevated from the practice squad for the past two matchups. The tackle has appeared in 54 contests and made 32 starts over his first four years with the Silver and Black. He spent the 2022 season on the Reserve/Injured list after suffering a season-ending injury during training camp.

In a corresponding move, the team placed LB Kana'i Mauga on the Reserve/Injured list after sustaining a knee injury in the Week 14 game against the Vikings.

Additionally, the Raiders signed T D.J. Fluker to the practice squad.