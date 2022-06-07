Raiders sign TE Jesper Horsted

Jun 07, 2022 at 02:08 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
HorsteadAP_thumb_060722

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent TE Jesper Horsted, the club announced Tuesday.

Horsted joins the Raiders after spending his first three seasons in the NFL with the Chicago Bears (2019-21). He originally signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and has appeared in 13 career games with one start, recording 10 receptions for 108 yards and three touchdowns.

A native of Shoreview, Minn., Horsted played collegiately at Princeton, where he set career program records for receptions (196) and touchdowns (28). As a senior in 2018, he earned first-team All-Ivy League honors after catching 72 passes for 1,047 yards and 13 touchdowns.

