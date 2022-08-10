Raiders sign WR Chris Lacy

Aug 10, 2022 at 02:06 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
Lacy_thumb_081022

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent WR Chris Lacy, the club announced Wednesday.

Lacy spent two seasons with the Detroit Lions (2018-19) and has appeared in eight career games with two starts, totaling three receptions for 60 yards. He originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the New England Patriots in 2018.

A native of DeSoto, Texas, Lacy played four seasons at Oklahoma State (2014-17), where he totaled 63 receptions for 920 yards and five touchdowns. He was a three-time First Team Academic All-Big 12 honoree.

Additionally, the Raiders have released WR Jordan Veasy.

