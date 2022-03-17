Raiders sign WR Mack Hollins

Mar 17, 2022 at 03:00 PM
Raiders Public Relations
HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent WR Mack Hollins, the club announced Thursday.

Hollins enters his sixth NFL season and first with the Raiders after making stops with the Miami Dolphins (2019-21) and Philadelphia Eagles (2017-19). Hollins, who was originally drafted by the Eagles in the fourth round (118th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft, has appeared in 65 games with eight starts and totaled 56 receptions for 750 yards with six touchdowns over his career.

Last season, the 6-foot-4, 221-pound wide receiver played in all 17 games with three starts, recording 14 receptions for 223 yards with four touchdowns. He set career highs in receiving yards (223) and touchdowns (four) in 2021.

A Native of Rockville, Md., Hollins was a four-year letterman (2013-16) and three-year starter at North Carolina. He appeared in 47 career games with 18 starts, finishing with 81 receptions for 1,667 yards with 20 touchdowns.

Photos: New Raiders WR Mack Hollins

View photos of new Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins in action. Over 65 games, Hollins has 56 catches for 750 yards and six touchdowns.

