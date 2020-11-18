Las Vegas Raiders Suite, Loge & Season Ticket Members treated to virtual event with Bo Jackson

HENDERSON, Nev. – Bo Knows Grilling!

Multi-sport star and Raiders Alumnus Bo Jackson discussed another of his many talents during an exclusive virtual event with Silver and Black Suite, Loge and Season Ticket Members. Jackson talked about the Raiders, offered some fun grilling tips and discussed his signature food line that will feature items at Allegiant Stadium.

The guests also got the chance to ask Bo questions during "Grilling 101 with Bo Jackson," which was moderated by longtime Raiders broadcaster and sports‐radio icon JT the Brick. Derek Rohlffs in Section 232 asked, "What is your favorite trick for making delicious burgers?" "With burgers, the sky's the limit…Remember this, anything on the grill has got to be cooked low and slow if you want it done right," answered Jackson, who starred for the Raiders from 1987-90 while also playing baseball for the Kansas City Royals and in 1989 became the first player to earn NFL Pro Bowl and Major League Baseball All-Star honors. Jess Rosenberg in Section 438 asked, "Bo, who was your favorite Raider teammate?" "My favorite teammates was the guys that I played with, period…I respected and cared for all my teammates," Bo answered.

Bo spoke on what the Raiders organization means to him. "The Raiders allowed me to express what the man upstairs gave me. The Raiders was the team that gave me a shot, so I am forever grateful." This activity served as another opportunity for the Raiders to creatively engage Suite, Loge and Season Ticket Members in 2020.

His line, Bo Jackson Signature Foods, will offer various featured food items throughout Allegiant Stadium. In 2018, Jackson partnered with his alma mater, Auburn University, on the "Bo Jackson Grill," a concession stand located inside Jordan-Hare Stadium that features a seasoned pure beef burger.