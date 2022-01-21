Raiders surprise Las Vegas principal with Super Bowl tickets

Jan 21, 2022 at 02:26 PM
HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders bestowed a Super Surprise on a Las Vegas school administrator in recognition of his commitment and dedication to his school, students and community. Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue astounded Gwendolyn Woolley Elementary School Principal Joseph Uy during a virtual meet-and-greet with news that he would be receiving tickets to Super Bowl LVI, courtesy of the Raiders.

According to those that work with him, Uy is more than just a principal. Some days, he's a substitute teacher, other days he's a cafeteria worker and he can even be seen handling custodial duties. His Clark County School District school is currently dealing with a staff vacancy and, as a result, wherever he's needed, he goes, and it's often during his off time. 

"When we are short of substitute teachers, short-staffed with support staff, custodial, then my job is to just to step in when needed," Uy said recently on a national newscast, adding that his job is to be an "instructional leader" and make sure the school's teachers are equipped to perform at a high level. "At school, we have accepted that the mindset is all hands-on deck. Wherever there are holes, whoever is available fills in for that particular task."

Uy is the latest to receive Super Bowl tickets from the Raiders in appreciation for making positive contributions in the Las Vegas community. Tight end Darren Waller, the Raiders' 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, recently surprised Paul Vautrinot, executive director of the Shine A Light Foundation, and his wife Kaylin with tickets to Super Bowl LVI. The Shine A Light Foundation helps the homeless in Las Vegas area – specifically focused on those living in the underground flood channels – find access to housing and treatment centers.

During the October 10 game at Allegiant Stadium, the Raiders surprised Liz Groesbeck, a UNLV medical student who helped save a hit-and-run crash victim's life on the way to a Raiders preseason game, with Super Bowl tickets. Raiders fans Andres and Susanna Caja were both injured, and Andres' left arm was severed in the crash. The Raiders also surprised the Cajas with Super Bowl tickets.

Prior to the Raiders' 2021 regular season opener, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell presented Amy Laws—who along with her husband attended the game at Allegiant Stadium as guests of the Raiders—with tickets in recognition of her efforts to tackle food insecurity in Southern Nevada. Laws has logged over 900 hours volunteering at Three Square Food Bank since 2016. 

Last year, the Raiders, in conjunction with Intermountain Healthcare, honored four frontline medical workers for their service during the COVID-19 pandemic with an all-expense paid trip to Tampa, Florida and tickets to Super Bowl LV.

