Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino sets opening for April 1 

Raiders Tavern & Grill will also offer weekly special menu items and events such as a mid-week crab leg night. For dessert lovers, sweets will include homemade items like bread pudding, strawberry shortcake, and ice cream cocktails and sundaes. For private events and small groups, the Remy Martin Lounge inside the restaurant will accommodate up to 25 guests. This will be the perfect spot to book group reservations for the Final Four, Draft Day and other special occasions.

An exceptional happy hour and drink menu will be a major highlight of the Raiders Tavern & Grill, too. The venue will feature more than 20 beer taps, a tequila and whiskey list, and two uniquely branded bars. One will be the Modelo Bar, themed and decorated similarly to its bar at Allegiant Stadium. The second one will be the Remy Martin Bar and will offer a long list of specialty cocktails.