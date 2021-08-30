Raiders' top plays from the preseason slate

Aug 30, 2021 at 02:00 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

With the regular season around the corner, take a look back at some of the best highlights from each of the Silver and Black's three preseason games.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams

Las Vegas Raiders at San Francisco 49ers

Related Content

news

Time for the Raiders to make some critical decisions after preseason loss to 49ers

Head Coach Jon Gruden has a lot to evaluate from his roster after a 34-10 loss to their former cross-bay rival.
news

Quick Snap: Raiders drop preseason finale to Niners

The Silver and Black's reserves got plenty of run in the 34-10 loss in Santa Clara.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Second-year cornerbacks excelling in preseason finale

Despite the Raiders being down 20-3, Damon Arnette and Amik Robertson are making plays against the 49ers.
news

Coach Gruden looking to 'finish this evaluation process' with last preseason game

This Sunday's preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers will give the Raiders one last look at a few players before the regular season starts.
news

Raiders at 49ers: How to watch the Silver and Black's final preseason game

The Raiders will look to go undefeated in the 2021 preseason as they finish out the preseason slate at Levi's Stadium against San Francisco.
news

Quick Hits: Greg Olson, Gus Bradley focused on evaluating young talent in preseason finale

The two coordinators will use the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers to make some vital roster decisions.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Tre'von Moehrig, Nate Hobbs have throughly impressed Raider Nation this preseason

The Raiders' 2021 second and fifth-round draft picks are certainly getting more hype with the San Francisco 49ers around the corner.
news

Rookie Training Camp Diary: Tyree Gillespie

The fourth-round draft pick describes how he's tried to be a "big sponge" over the course of Raiders Training Camp and preseason.
news

Tanner Muse, Divine Deablo taking on next men up mentality in linebackers room

The two safety-to-linebacker converts could see a big role in the Raiders defense due to injuries to the corps.
news

Nate Hobbs shows out in Los Angeles, earns game ball from Coach Gruden

The rookie cornerback out of Illinois seemed to be all over the field in the Raiders' 17-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams — and his impact was definitely felt.
news

Quick Snap: Raiders survive preseason thriller in Los Angeles

The Silver and Black leave Los Angeles with 17-16 victory over the Rams.
Advertising