Raiders Training Camp Coverage Preview

As the Oakland Raiders get ready to open Training Camp 2015 at the Napa Valley Marriott, I realize that this is my 16th camp with the team. I also realize that this has to be one of the better training camp environments in the National Football League.
The weather is nothing short of spectacular. Northern California offers very little humidity.
The facilities are all within walking distance. Players and coaches can walk from their rooms to the meal room to meetings to the practice field to the weight training area to the locker room within minutes.
Let's take a look at what we'll be bringing you from Napa as the Raiders prepare for the 2015 campaign and 90 players compete for 53 spots.
Later today, we'll bring you the first look from Napa with photos and video of pre-camp workouts featuring rookies and select players.
Starting Friday…
Be sure to log on every day throughout camp for comprehensive photo galleries, LIVE press conferences, Q&As with players and coaches, video interviews and much more. I'll be along with my practice observations each day, Eddie Paskal has you covered with media session Q&A, team photographer Tony Gonzales will provide the best images you can find, and the Emmy Award-winning Silver and Black Productions crew will deliver LIVE press conferences and ON DEMAND video right from the practice field. Check out our Training Camp section.
Images from the Raiders training camp complex in Napa, Calif.
Preseason
And of course, we'll have complete coverage of the Raiders preseason across all of our digital platforms – from how to watch on television and online, to following along with social media and Raiders.com. You won't want to miss a single snap of Raiders football.