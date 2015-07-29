Raiders Training Camp Coverage Preview

As the Oakland Raiders get ready to open Training Camp 2015 at the Napa Valley Marriott, I realize that this is my 16th camp with the team. I also realize that this has to be one of the better training camp environments in the National Football League.

The weather is nothing short of spectacular. Northern California offers very little humidity.

The facilities are all within walking distance. Players and coaches can walk from their rooms to the meal room to meetings to the practice field to the weight training area to the locker room within minutes.

Let's take a look at what we'll be bringing you from Napa as the Raiders prepare for the 2015 campaign and 90 players compete for 53 spots.

Later today, we'll bring you the first look from Napa with photos and video of pre-camp workouts featuring rookies and select players.

Starting Friday…

Twitter

Each day the Raiders are on the practice field, we'll tweet photos and updates straight from the practice field. As always, Twitter is the place for breaking Raiders news and conversation about the Silver and Black. Follow us on Twitter.

Facebook

Keep an eye on Facebook for exclusive content and notifications for new and updated online feature stories, photos and video. LIKE us on Facebook.

Snapchat

Get inside looks at everything the Raiders are doing on and off the field starting Thursday. Follow raidersofficial on Snapchat.

Raiders.com

Be sure to log on every day throughout camp for comprehensive photo galleries, LIVE press conferences, Q&As with players and coaches, video interviews and much more. I'll be along with my practice observations each day, Eddie Paskal has you covered with media session Q&A, team photographer Tony Gonzales will provide the best images you can find, and the Emmy Award-winning Silver and Black Productions crew will deliver LIVE press conferences and ON DEMAND video right from the practice field. Check out our Training Camp section.

Behind The Scenes: Getting Ready For Training Camp

Images from the Raiders training camp complex in Napa, Calif.

Instagram

Follow us on Instagram from the best imagery from camp.

Raiders Mobile

The best way to follow the Raiders on your mobile device is with our official mobile app. From breaking new alerts, news articles, photo galleries, and on demand videos to LIVE streaming press conferences, the Raiders mobile app is the best way to follow the Silver and Black on your iOS or Google/Android device, or Windows phone.  We also have a mobile web site available at m.raiders.com. iTunes | Google Play | Windows

Preseason

And of course, we'll have complete coverage of the Raiders preseason across all of our digital platforms – from how to watch on television and online, to following along with social media and Raiders.com. You won't want to miss a single snap of Raiders football.

