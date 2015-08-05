Raiders Training Camp Observations: Back to Work

The Oakland Raiders were back on the practice field at their Napa Valley Training Complex for a late afternoon practice in full pads after a mandatory day off. Wide receiver Michael Crabtree impressed yet again, and he and quarterback Derek Carr seem to have developed a rapport.

Two days after some NHRA drivers and crew members visited the Raiders training camp after racing in Sonoma, long-time Raiders fan and top fuel drag racing champion Larry Dixon made a return visit to training camp. Dixon first visited Raiders training camp in 2002 and caught passes from then-quarterback Rich Gannon.

"It's probably seven-eight years since I've been here, having another opportunity to come here and cheer on my team, feels like fantasy camp for me," Dixon said. "Still one of the highlights of my life to be able catch passes from [Gannon,] he signs the ball and hands it off to me that ended up being his MVP season, they went to the Super Bowl that year."