Raiders Training Camp Observations: Back to Work

Aug 05, 2015
Jerry Knaak

Team Historian

Wide receiver Michael Crabtree grabs play of the day honors with the touchdown catch during the final period of today's practice. Photo by Tony Gonzales/Raiders.com.

The Oakland Raiders were back on the practice field at their Napa Valley Training Complex for a late afternoon practice in full pads after a mandatory day off. Wide receiver Michael Crabtree impressed yet again, and he and quarterback Derek Carr seem to have developed a rapport.

Two days after some NHRA drivers and crew members visited the Raiders training camp after racing in Sonoma, long-time Raiders fan and top fuel drag racing champion Larry Dixon made a return visit to training camp.  Dixon first visited Raiders training camp in 2002 and caught passes from then-quarterback Rich Gannon.

"It's probably seven-eight years since I've been here, having another opportunity to come here and cheer on my team, feels like fantasy camp for me," Dixon said. "Still one of the highlights of my life to be able catch passes from [Gannon,] he signs the ball and hands it off to me that ended up being his MVP season, they went to the Super Bowl that year."

Here are my observations from today's practice:  **

Running back Roy Helu, Jr., did not practice and was working with an athletic trainer near the field house. Tight end Clive Walford did not participate either, and running back Trent Richardson and wide receiver Rod Streater remain on the Active/Non-Football Illness list.

It was pretty warm in Napa today with temperatures hovering in the upper 80s.

Offense was in black jerseys once again.

The quarterbacks and wide receivers worked on timing on many different routes during individual drills, with varying degrees of success.

The competition was intense during wide receiver vs. defensive back individual drills. Rookie wide receiver Josh Harper made an impressive one-handed grab.

Cornerback TJ Carrie, wide receivers Trindon Holliday, Amari Cooper, Seth Roberts and Austin Willis fielded punts.

Assistant defensive backs coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Rod Woodson was chatting with the punt returners. Woodson was one of the best punt returners the game has ever seen.

Wide receiver Kenbrell Thompkins made a great catch to start the 7-on-7 period that drew cheers from the crowd of season ticket members.

Wide receiver Michael Crabtree also made a nice catch during 7-on-7.

Quarterback Christian Ponder made a beautifully timed throw to wide receiver Brice Butler who made a nice catch over the middle.

The quarterbacks worked on rolling to their left and throwing downfield along the left sideline. All four quarterbacks made impressive throws rolling out and throwing against their bodies.

Play of the Day

In the final team period, Carr hit Crabtree for another impressive touchdown pass.

Tweet of the Day

