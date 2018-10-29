Raiders travel to Santa Clara for a showdown with the 49ers

Oct 29, 2018 at 03:21 PM
The Oakland Raiders will play their second primetime game of the 2018 campaign when they hit Thursday Night Football to commence the 'Battle of The Bay' against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., on Nov. 1 for a 5:20 p.m. PT kickoff. This marks the first matchup between the two clubs since the 2014 season.

The Oakland Raiders and San Francisco 49ers are slated to play their 14th contest this Thursday in the all-time regular season series. The Raiders enter on a one-game winning streak over the club following a 2014 24-13 victory at home in Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. The matchup showcased rookie QB Derek Carr in his 13th career start, a contest that still stands as his best single- game passer rating (140.2) through his first five seasons. Carr completed 22-of-28 passes for 254 yards and added three touchdowns to no interceptions. It was Carr's second three-touchdown performance of his young career and helped the Silver and Black break a three-game skid against the 49ers that dated back to the 2002 season. Prior to 2014, the club's last win against the 49ers came in overtime fashion at Candlestick Park in October of 2000, by a score of 34-28.

Table inside Article
The Setting
Date: Thursday, November 1, 2018
Kickoff: 5:20 p.m. PT
Site: Levi's Stadium (2014)
Capacity/Surface: 68,500/Bermuda
Regular Season: Raiders lead, 7-6
Postseason: None

The Silver and Black enter Week 9 following a home defeat against the Indianapolis Colts. In the contest, QB Derek Carr posted his third-highest career passer rating (136.6) after completing 21-of- 28 passes for 244 yards and three touchdown passes. It marked Carr's 20th career game earning a passer rating of at least 100, the most by a Raiders quarterback through a player's first five seasons. It also was Carr's 16th-career three-touchdown performance, tying him for eighth in NFL history through five seasons with Brett Favre, Andrew Luck and Russell Wilson. With 244 yards through the air, Carr passed Daryle Lamonica in just his 69th career game for third place on the club's all-time passing list (16,717). Carr added his first career rushing score to total four touchdowns on the day. RB Jalen Richard had a game-high eight receptions and leads the team with 39 on the season, good for fifth-most among NFL running backs.

Table inside Article
Broadcast Information (Television)
FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime Video
Play-by-play: Joe Buck
Color Analyst: Troy Aikman
Sideline: Erin Andrews and Kristina Pink
Producer: Richie Zyontz
Director: Rich Russo

Here are some notable connections between the Bay Area rivals:

• Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden worked as an offensive assistant for the 49ers in 1990, helping the 49ers to a 14-2 record and NFC Championship appearance.

• 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan was on Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden's staff in Tampa Bay from 2004-05, serving as the offensive quality control coach.

• Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie played linebacker for the 49ers during the 1992 season.

• Raiders Offensive Coordinator Greg Olson entered the NFL coaching ranks as quarterbacks coach for the 49ers in 2001.

• Raiders Senior Defensive Assistant Jim O'Neil served as the defensive coordinator for the 49ers in 2016.

Table inside Article
Broadcast Information (Radio)
Westwood One Sports
Play-by-play: Tom McCarthy
Color Analyst: Mike Holmgren
Producer: Aaron Cummins
Raiders Radio Network
Flagship: 740 KCBS
Play-by-play: Brent Musburger
Color Analyst: Lincoln Kennedy
Sideline: Chris Townsend
Spanish Flagship: La Z 1490-AM/107.5-FM
Play-by-play: Fernando Arias
Color Analyst: Ambrosio Rico

The 49ers fell in a close divisional contest to the Arizona Cardinals by a score of 15-18 to drop to 1-7 on the year. Following their primetime matchup, the Raiders will have a 10-day break in action before returning home to Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum to close out their season series with the Los Angeles Chargers and will then head to Arizona to face the Cardinals in Week 11. The 49ers will remain at home for a matchup with the NFC East's New York Giants before the team enters the Bye Week in Week 11, with two road matchups against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks to follow.

