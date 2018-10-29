Raiders travel to Santa Clara for a showdown with the 49ers

The Oakland Raiders will play their second primetime game of the 2018 campaign when they hit Thursday Night Football to commence the 'Battle of The Bay' against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., on Nov. 1 for a 5:20 p.m. PT kickoff. This marks the first matchup between the two clubs since the 2014 season.

The Oakland Raiders and San Francisco 49ers are slated to play their 14th contest this Thursday in the all-time regular season series. The Raiders enter on a one-game winning streak over the club following a 2014 24-13 victory at home in Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. The matchup showcased rookie QB Derek Carr in his 13th career start, a contest that still stands as his best single- game passer rating (140.2) through his first five seasons. Carr completed 22-of-28 passes for 254 yards and added three touchdowns to no interceptions. It was Carr's second three-touchdown performance of his young career and helped the Silver and Black break a three-game skid against the 49ers that dated back to the 2002 season. Prior to 2014, the club's last win against the 49ers came in overtime fashion at Candlestick Park in October of 2000, by a score of 34-28.