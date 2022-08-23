Raiders trim roster to 80-player limit

Aug 23, 2022 at 01:34 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following roster moves, the club announced Tuesday. The transactions bring the Raiders to the NFL-mandated 80-player limit on their active roster.

RELEASED THE FOLLOWING PLAYERS:

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionHt.Wt.College
Kenyan DrakeRB6-1210Alabama
Chris JonesCB5-11200Nebraska

WAIVED THE FOLLOWING PLAYERS:

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionHt.Wt.College
Chris LacyWR6-3205Oklahoma State

Additionally, we have waived/injured CB Cre'Von LeBlanc.

Related Content

news

Raiders acquire conditional 2024 seventh-round pick from Vikings

Additionally, the team signed LB Tae Davis.

news

Raiders sign DE Jordan Jenkins

In a corresponding move, the team has released LB Kenny Young.

news

Raiders make moves to bring roster to 85-player limit

The team released/waived five players on Tuesday.

news

Mr. Las Vegas Wayne Newton, Las Vegas Academy Singers to perform National Anthem on Sunday

No other name or person is so defining, representative or synonymous with the city of Las Vegas and the Entertainment Capital of the World than Mr. Las Vegas himself.

news

Raiders sign CB Nate Brooks

Additionally, the Raiders have placed CB Cre'Von LeBlanc on the Reserve/Injured list.

news

Raiders sign WR Chris Lacy

Additionally, the team has released WR Jordan Veasy.

news

Raiders assist Las Vegas students with back-to-school haircuts, beautician services

Complimentary haircuts and hairstyling of the student's choice as well as manicure, pedicure and salon services were part of the five-day event, the charges of which were covered by the Raiders.

news

Viva Aerobús se convierte en la aerolínea oficial de Los Raiders de Las Vegas en México

Como resultado de esta alianza, Viva Aerobús vestirá uno de sus aviones Airbus con la icónica imagen de Los Raiders, el cual realizará más de 2,000 vuelos al año.

news

Viva Aerobus becomes the official Mexican airline partner of the Las Vegas Raiders

As a result of this alliance, Viva Aerobus will decorate one of its Airbus aircrafts with iconic Raiders imagery in the more than 2,000 flights a year that this aircraft will carry out.

news

Raiders host local community organizations at Training Camp

For the second straight year, the Raiders invited more than 1,300 guests from select Las Vegas community organizations to watch practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

news

Raiders sign LB Curtis Bolton; Place LB Micah Kiser on Reserve/Injured list

Bolton joins the Raiders after spending time on the practice squads for the Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions in 2021.

Advertising