Raiders trim roster to 80-player limit

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following roster moves, the club announced Tuesday. The transactions bring the Raiders to the NFL-mandated 80-player limit on their active roster.
RELEASED THE FOLLOWING PLAYERS:
|Player
|Position
|Ht.
|Wt.
|College
|Kenyan Drake
|RB
|6-1
|210
|Alabama
|Chris Jones
|CB
|5-11
|200
|Nebraska
WAIVED THE FOLLOWING PLAYERS:
|Player
|Position
|Ht.
|Wt.
|College
|Chris Lacy
|WR
|6-3
|205
|Oklahoma State
Additionally, we have waived/injured CB Cre'Von LeBlanc.