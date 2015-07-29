Raiders Unveil New Preseason Broadcast Team

The Oakland Raiders will introduce new talent for the team's three locally televised preseason broadcasts in 2015.

Veteran announcer Beth Mowins will handle the play-by-play duties and will be joined in the broadcast booth by Tim Brown, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2015, and former Raider and veteran television commentator Matt Millen. Nicole Zaloumis will provide sideline analysis, and JT the Brick will return, serving as host and sideline reporter for the telecasts.

"I believe we've assembled an all-star team for our preseason broadcast," said Owner Mark Davis. "It means a lot to this organization that we create a great experience for the Raider Nation, in-stadium and at home."

"It's an honor to join the Raiders broadcast team with Tim, Matt, Nicole and JT," said Mowins. "Calling games for one of the premier franchises in the NFL is a real privilege, especially alongside a Hall of Famer and a four-time Super Bowl champion. The Raiders have always taken pride in being innovative and we are excited to engage with Raider Nation in what promises to be an exciting buildup to the new season."

"I'm really looking forward to it," said Brown. "Not only is it the Raiders, but I'll be alongside Matt Millen, who took care of me when I first joined the team. I can't wait to get started."

"I am thrilled to be back home with the Raiders," said Millen. "Calling their games with Beth and our newest member of the Hall of Fame makes it more fun, and I can't wait to see what Jack Del Rio has to present to the Raider Nation."

Silver and Black Productions, the Raiders' Emmy Award-winning in-house television production team, will produce and broadcast three of the Raiders' four preseason tilts via FOX affiliate KTVU-2/KICU-36, beginning with the team's preseason opener against the St. Louis Rams on Aug. 14 at O.co Coliseum. The Raiders will travel to Minnesota for a preseason contest on Aug. 22 before returning home for a nationally-televised game against the Arizona Cardinals on Aug. 30, to be broadcast on NBC's Sunday Night Football. Oakland closes out the preseason with a road game at Seattle on Sept. 3.

Mowins has worked with ESPN since 1994, beginning as a commentator for women's college basketball. She began calling college football on ESPNU in 2005, and currently commentates on NCAA Championships in basketball, softball and volleyball in addition to regular season college football and men's and women's basketball.

Brown, who was selected for induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in January, played 16 seasons for the Raiders from 1988-2003 and is the fifth-leading receiver in NFL history with 1,094 catches. The 23rd Raider elected to the Hall of Fame, Brown ranks sixth all time in receiving yardage (14,934) and scored 105 career touchdowns. In 2012, Brown joined SiriusXM Radio as a football analyst and host and he currently is a college football analyst for ESPN, as well as a co-host on a CBS radio affiliate in Dallas.

Millen, who entered the NFL as the Silver and Black's second-round pick in 1980, played 12 seasons with the Raiders, 49ers and Redskins, and was a part of four Super Bowl winning teams. Following his playing career, Millen was an NFL commentator for both CBS and FOX before becoming President and CEO of the Detroit Lions from 2001 to 2008. He returned to broadcasting in 2009 with ESPN, covering both the NFL and college football. He has also served as an analyst and color commentator for NBC, the NFL Network and Westwood One radio. He returned to FOX Sports in May 2015 as the lead game analyst for the Big Ten Network.

Zaloumis is currently the SiriusXM host of B/R Spotlight on Bleacher Report Radio after previously serving as co-host on the NFL Network's NFL AM show from 2012-14. A Bay Area native, Zaloumis was a host and sideline reporter for the Big Ten Network prior to a stint Comcast SportsNet New England, where she was a main anchor and reporter on the network's daily show, "Chevrolet SportsNet Central." She was also a host and reporter in Phoenix and Washington, D.C.