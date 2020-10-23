Raiders vs. Buccaneers: How to watch Derek Carr and Tom Brady go toe-to-toe

It's been two weeks since the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the reigning Super Bowl champions and they're eager to get back to work after the bye week. For their Week 7 bout, the Silver and Black will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who boast the best run defense in the NFL. It's sure to be a fun game and it's always a spectacle any time Jon Gruden and Tom Brady are on opposing sidelines.
Here's how to watch the game
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Allegiant Stadium
Sunday, October 25
1:05 p.m. PT
|Broadcast Information (Television)
|Network:
|FOX
|Play-by-Play:
|Adam Amin
|Color Analyst:
|Mark Schlereth
|Sideline:
|Lindsay Czarniak
|Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Play-by-Play:
|Brent Musburger
|Color Analyst:
|Lincoln Kennedy
Brand new for 2020, watch the game in-market on Raiders.com (mobile devices) or on our official Raiders mobile app for users in the markets where the television broadcast is carried.
Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.
