Raiders vs. Chargers: How to watch the two AFC West rivals square off in primetime

The Las Vegas Raiders will host the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium in Week 15 for a showdown on Thursday Night Football. It's an important game for the Silver and Black, as they continue their quest for a berth in the postseason.
Here's how to watch the game:
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Allegiant Stadium
Sunday, December 17
5:20 p.m. PT
|Broadcast Information (Television)
|Network:
|FOX
|Play-by-Play:
|Joe Buck
|Color Analyst:
|Troy Aikman
|Sideline:
|Erin Andrews and Kristina Pink
|Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Play-by-Play:
|Brent Musburger
|Color Analyst:
|Lincoln Kennedy
Brand new for 2020, watch the game in-market on Raiders.com (mobile devices) or on our official Raiders mobile app for users in the markets where the television broadcast is carried.
Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.
Watch on Mobile
Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:
- Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices)
- Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link)
*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Make sure to allow location access for your device.
- Apple App Users: Allow location access via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Raiders > Needs to be 'While Using the App' or 'Always'
- Android App Users: Allow location access via Settings > Connections > Location > Raiders > Permissions > Turn Location toggle on
- Apple Mobile Web Users: Allow location access via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari > Needs to be 'While Using the App' or 'Always'
