Raiders' Week 15 game against Patriots flexed out of Sunday Night Football

The NFL announced Monday that the Raiders' Week 15 matchup against the New England Patriots will be moved to Sunday afternoon.
Originally scheduled for primetime Sunday Night Football on Dec. 18, the two teams will instead be playing at 1:05 p.m. PT at Allegiant Stadium. The game will be broadcast on FOX.
The Raiders and Patriots have already met in Allegiant Stadium once this year for the final preseason game, where the Raiders defeated New England, 23-6.
