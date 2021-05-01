Reactions: Raider Nation shares its excitement over Trevon Moehrig

Apr 30, 2021 at 05:24 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

The Las Vegas Raiders bolstered their offensive line in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, selecting tackle Alex Leatherwood out of the University of Alabama. Now they've upgraded the defensive side of the ball in the second round with Trevon Moehrig. The former TCU Horned Frog was widely regarded as one of the best safeties in the Draft, and Raider Nation is fired up about the pick.

Here are some reactions to the No. 43 overall pick:

Draft Pick: S Trevon Moehrig

With the 43rd overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders select safety Trevon Moehrig.

S Trevon Moehrig Second Round (43rd overall) TCU
1 / 15

S Trevon Moehrig
Second Round (43rd overall)
TCU

AJ Mast/Associated Press
S Trevon Moehrig Second Round (43rd overall) TCU
2 / 15

S Trevon Moehrig
Second Round (43rd overall)
TCU

AJ Mast/Associated Press
S Trevon Moehrig Second Round (43rd overall) TCU
3 / 15

S Trevon Moehrig
Second Round (43rd overall)
TCU

Louis DeLuca/Associated Press
S Trevon Moehrig Second Round (43rd overall) TCU
4 / 15

S Trevon Moehrig
Second Round (43rd overall)
TCU

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press
S Trevon Moehrig Second Round (43rd overall) TCU
5 / 15

S Trevon Moehrig
Second Round (43rd overall)
TCU

Brandon Wade/Associated Press
S Trevon Moehrig Second Round (43rd overall) TCU
6 / 15

S Trevon Moehrig
Second Round (43rd overall)
TCU

Brandon Wade/Associated Press
S Trevon Moehrig Second Round (43rd overall) TCU
7 / 15

S Trevon Moehrig
Second Round (43rd overall)
TCU

Brandon Wade/Associated Press
S Trevon Moehrig Second Round (43rd overall) TCU
8 / 15

S Trevon Moehrig
Second Round (43rd overall)
TCU

Brandon Wade/Associated Press
S Trevon Moehrig Second Round (43rd overall) TCU
9 / 15

S Trevon Moehrig
Second Round (43rd overall)
TCU

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press
S Trevon Moehrig Second Round (43rd overall) TCU
10 / 15

S Trevon Moehrig
Second Round (43rd overall)
TCU

Todd Rosenberg/NFL
S Trevon Moehrig Second Round (43rd overall) TCU
11 / 15

S Trevon Moehrig
Second Round (43rd overall)
TCU

Todd Rosenberg/NFL
S Trevon Moehrig Second Round (43rd overall) TCU
12 / 15

S Trevon Moehrig
Second Round (43rd overall)
TCU

Todd Rosenberg/NFL
S Trevon Moehrig Second Round (43rd overall) TCU
13 / 15

S Trevon Moehrig
Second Round (43rd overall)
TCU

Todd Rosenberg/NFL
S Trevon Moehrig Second Round (43rd overall) TCU
14 / 15

S Trevon Moehrig
Second Round (43rd overall)
TCU

Todd Rosenberg/NFL
S Trevon Moehrig Second Round (43rd overall) TCU
15 / 15

S Trevon Moehrig
Second Round (43rd overall)
TCU

Todd Rosenberg/NFL
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Why Mike Mayock couldn't be happier with how the board fell on Day 2

The Las Vegas Raiders added a wealth of defensive talent on Friday, and GM Mike Mayock is overjoyed with the results.
news

Quick Hits: GM Mike Mayock shares his thoughts on the Raiders' Day Two picks

Key soundbytes shed insight on what the general manager sees in the Silver and Black's picks.
news

Divine Deablo believes he's a player 'who can do it all' for this defense

The Raiders get a steal in the third round with a fast and physical safety-to-linebacker prospect out of Virginia Tech.
news

Reactions: The Raiders get tougher on defense with Malcolm Koonce and Divine Deablo

Assessing the immediate feedback following the Silver and Black's back-to-back third-round picks.
news

Raiders select DB Divine Deablo with the No. 80 overall pick

Deablo, a rangy do-it-all defensive back, joins Malcolm Koonce in back-to-back draft picks by the Silver and Black.
news

Raiders select Malcolm Koonce with the No. 79 pick

In the first of back-to-back draft picks, the Silver and Black bolstered their defensive line.
news

Why TCU safety Trevon Moehrig's versatility stood out to the Raiders early in the draft process

Jon Gruden is a big believer in the more you can do, the better. His new safety, Trevon Moehrig, is the embodiment of that phrase.
news

Trevon Moehrig: The Raiders 'were planning to come get me' all along

The Raiders' No. 43 overall pick isn't upset about when he was drafted. He's just ready to get to work in Las Vegas.
news

Raiders trade up to No. 43, select TCU safety Trevon Moehrig

The Raiders traded up with the San Francisco 49ers to select the reigning Jim Thorpe Award winner.
news

Mayock and the Raiders got their guy: 'He's going to start at right tackle'

For months, GM Mike Mayock, Jon Gruden, and the rest of the scouting department scoured through hours of tape, and what they saw was a starting right tackle from Day One.
news

Alex Leatherwood is ready to come in and 'prove the [Raiders] right'

The national champion offensive lineman will be leaving Tuscaloosa to join a revamped Raiders offensive line.
Advertising