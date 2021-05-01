Reactions: Raider Nation shares its excitement over Trevon Moehrig

The Las Vegas Raiders bolstered their offensive line in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, selecting tackle Alex Leatherwood out of the University of Alabama. Now they've upgraded the defensive side of the ball in the second round with Trevon Moehrig. The former TCU Horned Frog was widely regarded as one of the best safeties in the Draft, and Raider Nation is fired up about the pick.
Here are some reactions to the No. 43 overall pick:
With the 43rd overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders select safety Trevon Moehrig.