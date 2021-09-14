Relive Monday night's instant classic with NFL Game Pass 

Sep 13, 2021 at 10:35 PM
Raiders.com Staff

One for the books.

The Raiders knocked off the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night in a game that will live on in the memories of the 61,000-plus fans in attendance who, after an agonizing wait, finally got to witness a regular-season game at Allegiant Stadium.

Now, fans can rewatch the win again and again with NFL Game Pass.

Relive the full broadcast or watch the condensed game in under 45 minutes — break down the game on your own terms.

Start a free trial today and don't miss a single play.

Gameday Photos: Week 1 vs. Ravens

View photos from the Raiders' Week 1 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74), guard John Simpson (76), center Andre James (68), guard Denzelle Good (71) and tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kick a PAT during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 34-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and guard John Simpson (76) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) recovers a fumble during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) is congratulated by wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) after making a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up before kicking a 55-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) celebrates with teammates after making a game winning 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
