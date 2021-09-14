Relive Monday night's instant classic with NFL Game Pass 

One for the books.
The Raiders knocked off the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night in a game that will live on in the memories of the 61,000-plus fans in attendance who, after an agonizing wait, finally got to witness a regular-season game at Allegiant Stadium.
Now, fans can rewatch the win again and again with NFL Game Pass.
Relive the full broadcast or watch the condensed game in under 45 minutes — break down the game on your own terms.
