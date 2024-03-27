Richard Romanski named Pro Football Hall of Fame 'Awards of Excellence' recipient

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has revealed their third annual 'Awards of Excellence' class in recognition of several accomplished NFL club staff members.
The 2024 list consist of 15 professionals ranging across five categories – Assistant Coaches, Athletic Trainers, Equipment Managers, Film/Video Directors and Public Relations.
Longtime Raiders equipment manager Richard 'Dick' Romanski is one of the 15 members selected. The Army veteran joined the staff in 1963 under Al Davis, serving in his role for over five decades. His son, Bob Romanski, took over for his father and still serves as the Raiders director of equipment operations.
"This year's 15 outstanding Assistant Coaches, Athletic Trainers, Equipment Managers, Film/Video Directors and Public Relations personnel have no doubt left indelible marks on their respective clubs and professional football," said Hall of Fame President Jim Porter. "Countless hours have been spent over many years by each of these individuals making their fields, their former clubs and the National Football League better."
The 15 Awards of Excellence recipients will be recognized by the Hall of Fame on June 26-27 in Canton, Ohio.
