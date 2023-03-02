Road to the Draft: Christian Gonzalez fully embraces the big moments as a cornerback

"It's all confidence. Playing this position, you're out there on an island by yourself and that's what I live for," Gonzalez told the media Thursday. "Big matchups. Any time I get to go up against a great receiver, week in, week out, that's my favorite thing to do."

"[A] lot of film study goes into that," he added. "Knowing what receiver I'm going against, how they want to attack me, knowing how they're going to attack me. I've got to switch it up. I've got a lot of tools in the toolbox. Just pulling them out and keeping the receiver on their toes."

Along with the guidance he's received at the University of Oregon, he's been able to pick the brain of Arizona Cardinals quarterback and Gonzalez's brother-in-law David Blough.

"Big resource as someone in my direct family that I can talk to that has been through the process of playing in college, being in the league," Gonzalez said of Blough. "It's somebody that I talked to growing up all the time. He was always around the house. I remember playing with him when I was like 10 years old, running around, throwing the ball. It's all come full circle."

Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler said earlier this week he believes that cornerback is potentially the deepest position in the draft this season. It wouldn't be shocking if the Silver and Black were looking for help in the secondary with their seventh pick. If they did, Gonzalez could be step in and compete for a starting role as a rookie, much like Nate Hobbs and Tre’von Moehrig did in 2021.